Wrestling Open “Episode 184” results (7/10): Vetter’s review of DJ Powers vs. Sammy Diaz, Cosmic vs. Lili Ruiz, Vaughn Vertigo vs. Mani Ariez, TJ Crawford vs. Danny Miles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 184”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 10, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Brother Greatness provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 150-200.

1. JGeorge vs. Jay Lyon in a spotlight match. This is a rematch from last week. Ref Robinson and Brother Greatness handled commentary on this one. It has to be a rib at this point how often JGeorge is working spotlight matches. Lyon “scared” JGeorge, who fell to the mat. Lyon hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 1:30. JGeorge hit a tornado DDT and a spinning leg lariat, then a doublestomp to the chest. He hit a Thesz Press and kept Lyon grounded. Lyon hit a swinging uranage at 5:00, but he missed his Lionsault. JGeorge immediately hit an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. Solid match.

JGeorge defeated Jay Lyon at 5:25.

* As the main show began, footage aired of Joe Ocasio being revealed as “the life changer” — the person who has been guiding the Bio Pro rookies and turning them heel. Ocasio, Jay Tunis and Rain Conway got in the ring and Joe got on the mic. He boasted about putting Pedro Dones through a door last week. He said that’s an example of what happens to people who don’t believe in him. He spoke about how he has changed the lives of Tunis and Conway. Ocasio and Tunis were dressed to wrestle and Conway was not. However, Ocasio ordered Rain to take his spot in the next match. Rain was hesitant.

2. Jay Tunis and Rain Conway (w/Joe Ocasio) vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale and “Handyman” Jake Gray. Tunis and Gray opened. Pasquale and Conway got in at 1:30, with Jack hitting a back suplex and a bodyslam. Ocasio barked at Conway, who began stomping on Jack. The heels worked over Jack, w ith Tunis hitting a Rude Awakening for a nearfall at 4:30. Rain hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Jack finally hit a double suplex at 6:00. Jake got a hot tag and hit a shotgun dropkick on Tunis and some clotheslines, then a Sliced Bread out of the corner. Conway struck Jake in the back of the head. Jake got a rollup on Rain for the flash pin. Okay action; this was more about establishing Ocasio as the new leader.

Jake Gray and Jack Pasquale defeated Jay Tunis and Rain Conway at 7:03.

* Ocasio jumped in the ring and it looked like he was going to hit Rain, and Rain cowered. But instead, Ocasio hugged him. “He’s a very scary individual; I wouldn’t want to get on his bad side,” Crockett said.

* A Gabby Forza video package aired.

3. Cosmic vs. Lili Ruiz. Green-haired Cosmic was just here a week or two ago. Chicago-based Lili also was here a few weeks ago for her debut; she’s decent. The bell rang; Lili wanted to dance but Cosmic declined. The ref did a little dance which popped the crowd. Cosmic kicked her in the stomach and we’re finally underway. Lili hit a dropkick, then an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00. Cosmic hit a bodyslam and she jawed at the crowd. She hit a leg lariat in the corner and stayed in charge. Lili hit a snap suplex at 4:30, then some clotheslines and an enzuigiri. Cosmic dropped her with a stiff forearm, and she hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin. Decent.

Cosmic defeated Lili Ruiz at 5:48.

* Cosmic got on the mic and called out Gabby Forza! She wants a match next week. (Seems like a bad idea to me!)

* We saw It’s Gal, Nick Battee, and Jose Zamora outside, then we saw Bobby Orlando, Aaron Ortiz & Anthony Vecchio. Those two teams will meet in the finals of the Von Erich Six-Man Tag Classic on Monday!

4. Vaughn Vertigo vs. Mani Ariez. Vaughn is a Canadian who has been on quite the U.S. tour in recent months; I’ve noted he’s quite comparable to GYV’s James Drake. I read this week it’s his first time here in two years! Mani has now been a regular here over the past two months. A feeling-out process to open; cagematch.net records indicate they have not shared a ring before. Mani hit a bodyslam at 1:30, an elbow drop, and he got a nearfall. Vaughn hit a top-rope Swanton on Mani’s back for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mani hit a jumping knee on the apron, but he missed a senton. Vaughn hit a standing moonsault at 5:30. Mani hit a missile dropkick, then a pop-up TKO stunner for the pin. Good action; easily the best of the night so far.

Mani Ariez defeated Vaughn Vertigo at 6:34.

* Footage aired of “Wonderboy” Brian Morris joining the Stetson Ranch.

5. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Danny Miles) vs. Milo Mirra. Milo is the kid with his stupid Pogo Stick, and he’s insanely over. They locked up, and Milo has a height and overall thickness advantage. He shoved Morris down, and Brian regrouped in his corner and was hesitant to lock up again. Milo hit a springboard back elbow for a nearfall at 2:00. Morris tripped him so Milo fell back-first on the top turnbuckle, and Morris took control. Morris jawed at the ref; the ref yelled back at him, and Morris backed down.

Morris hit a hard back elbow, then an elbow drop to the forehead for a nearfall at 4:00. He applied a Full Nelson on the mat. Milo hit a dropkick at 5:30 and he was fired up. He hit a second-rope Blockbuster. Miles turned babyface (I kid!) by stealing that stupid Pogo Stick and started to head to the back with it. The distraction allowed Morris to hit a leaping DDT for the pin. Okay match.

“Wonderboy” Brian Morris defeated Milo Mirra at 6:29.

* Miles got on the mic and boasted about how nobody can stop The Ranch.

6. Danny Miles (w/Brian Morris) vs. TJ Crawford (w/Love, Doug). An intense lockup to open; I just saw these two square off in a four-way from a match a week ago. A quick check of their cagematch.net record shows they have been in the ring four times before but this is a first-ever singles match. TJ hit a sliding basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30, and he hit some chops. Miles hit a senton, then another, and he took control. He applied a modified Camel Clutch. He hit a bodyslam at 5:30 and he kept Crawford grounded.

Miles hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. He switched to a cross-armbreaker, but Crawford stomped on Miles to break free. TJ hit a fadeaway stunner at 7:30 and they were both down. This has built nicely; you can tell these two are vets. They got up and traded punches. TJ hit a quick set of kicks and a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Miles nailed a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a gutbuster over his knees for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and the crowd popped for the kickout.

Miles applied a sleeper; Crawford kicked backward off the turnbuckle and got a rollup for a nearfall. TJ hit a doublestomp to the chest. Miles hit a German Suplex. Morris hopped on the ring apron; Doug knocked him down. Miles hit Doug to send him off the apron, too. It allowed Crawford to hit the Silver Bullet spin kick and an Angle Slam for the pin. That was really good action. Crawford got on the mic and called out Steven Stetson for next week!

TJ Crawford defeated Danny Miles at 12:00 even.

7. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Charles Mason in a Discovery Gauntlet match. This is Mason’s Wrestling Open debut. Mason is a Charles Manson-type cult leader; he’s wrestled all over the country with GCW. (I gotta believe he’s traveled a lot more for wrestling than just about everyone in tonight’s lineup.) A reminder that the winner advances and competes again next week; there is no announced end-date to the gauntlet. Mason came out first in his red jacket. This is A-Game’s seventh straight week here (so he’s successfully defended it six times after winning it.)

We got underway and Mason removed the jacket and started in his white button-down shirt. He hit some chops in the corner and was in charge. A-Game hit a twisting bodyslam at 2:30. Mason hit a head-capture suplex and a short-arm clothesline, and he finally ditched the shirt. A-Game hit some chops but Mason just absorbed them, and Charles choked A-Game in the ropes, then he hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. “He is a soulless, violent creature,” Crockett said of Mason. Mason hit a Helluva Kick. A-Game nailed a superkick and a clothesline.

Alexander hit a pump-handle back suplex, then a running knee in the corner, then a big German Suplex at 7:30. Mason popped up but he missed a clothesline. A-Game nailed his running knee (his finisher!) for a believable nearfall. (Crockett and BG were great on commentary here.) They got up and traded forearm strikes. A-Game hit a jumping knee and some quick kicks. Mason hit a Meteora and his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason applied his rear-naked choke on the mat, and A-Game passed out, and the ref called for the bell. That was really good! (At 9:00,, we had a one-minute call; they successfully tricked me. I thought A-Game was going to hold on for a time-limit draw.)

Charles Mason defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 9:39 to advance in the Discovery Gauntlet.

* We had a video package of Sammy Diaz talking about how he wouldn’t shake Mani Ariez’ hand because he can’t trust anyone anymore, ever since Lucas Chase turned on him and the Church of Greatness; the faction dissolved after that attack.

8. Sammy Diaz vs. DJ Powers. Again, I loosely compare Diaz to Trey Miguel, and the cocky, smarmy 20-year-old Powers to a young Johnny Morrison. Diaz hit a superkick at the bell for a one-count, and he clotheslined Powers to the floor! Diaz hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron, and they fought on the floor. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Diaz hit a dropkick at 2:00, then a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, then a snap suplex. DJ hit a running kick to the ribs for a nearfall at 4:00, and he took control. He hit a standing neckbreaker, kipped up, and jawed at the crowd. (This kid just gets it.)

DJ hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner and got a nearfall. He stomped on Diaz and kept him grounded. He hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:30. DJ charged at the corner, but Sammy moved, and DJ crashed shoulder-first into the ring post. Sammy fired up and hit some clotheslines and an enzuigiri, then a powerslam and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. Sammy hit a spike DDT for a nearfall. DJ caught Sammy and hit a German Suplex, then a Claymore Kick for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Sammy hit an enzuigiri in the corner. DJ nailed a Buckle Bomb. Sammy hit a leg lariat, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sammy hit a running knee. Powers pushed Diaz into the ref, then immediately hit a low blow uppercut and a buzzsaw kick at 13:30. He went under the ring and got a chair. Mani Ariez jumped on the apron and stole the chair! Sammy hit a low blow on Powers, then the Sabin-style Cradle Shock! The ref got up in time to make the three-count. A match every bit as good as I would have hoped for.

Sammy Diaz defeated DJ Powers at 14:12.

* Brother Greatness got in the ring and hugged Diaz. Mani and DJ jawed at each other; DJ turned and headed to the back. Mani got in the ring and again offered a handshake. Sammy paused, but finally shook it, and the crowd cheered. A nice culmination of a storyline that has been going for roughly two months.

Final Thoughts: You could probably count on one hand how few Wrestling Open shows this year did NOT have a WWE ID prospect on it, but that was the case tonight. The first half of the show was merely okay; none of the matches reached what I would describe as a “good match.” But we had a really strong second half to the show. Powers-Diaz was really good — both have had impressive matches in the past month, and that was best here. I’ll narrowly go with Crawford-Miles for second, ahead of Mason vs. A-Game. Mani-Vertigo was good for the time given and earned honorable mention.

I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.