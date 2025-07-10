ROH on HonorClub results (7/10): Robinson’s review of the Supercard of Honor go-home show featuring Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and The Von Erichs vs. Grizzled Young Veterans and The Premier Athletes 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 124)

Taped on June 21, 2025, in Kent, Washington at Accesso ShoWare Center

Streamed July 10, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Justin Roberts and Bobby Cruise were the ring announcers…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a rundown of the show’s matches, which included an “all-star eight-man tag” match, a women’s Pure Rules match, and the Frat House in action. So basically, it’s like every other recent ROH show.

1. “Spanish Announce Project” Serpentico and Angelico vs. Atlantis and Atlantis Jr.. Atlantis got pushed up against the ropes, and Angelico gave him a clean break. Atlantis got an arm drag in and an inside wrist lock takeover. Atlantis did a trip and tried to cover, but Angelico pushed him off and stomped him. SAP hit a double back elbow, and Serpentico got a two count off of it. Atlantis hit a hip toss and tagged Junior. Atlantis hit running charges in the corner, and Junior hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a two count on Serpentico. Serpentico tried to tip up in the corner, got kicked and nailed with a cutter for a two count.

Junior went up top but took too long, and Serpentioc pushed him down and cleared Atlantis from the apron. SAP put the boots to Junior, and Serpentico threw Atlantis into the barricade outside. Angelico choked Junior in the corner with his boot. Angelico hit his rewind kick, and Serpentico hit a running flatliner for a two count. Junior dodged a corner charge with some fancy footwork and then made Angelico DDT Serpentico. Both Atlantises did ten punches in the corner, but SAP hit double drop toe holds and roll-ups for two counts on both of them. Atlantis cleared Angelico from the ring, and Serpentico took an enzuigirii, a spinebuster, and a top rope frog splash for the pinfall.

Atlantis and Atlantis Jr defeated “Spanish Announce Project” Serpentico and Angelico by pinfall.

After the bell, SAP pulled the Atlantis down off the turnbuckles from celebrating. “Shake,” chanted the crowd. The wrestlers adhered to the Code of Honor, and then all four men raised their hands and hugged…

Robinson’s Ruminations: It was nice to see SAP shake it up and work heel for a match. Just what I was asking last week.

Backstage, Bandido accepted the challenge of Takeshita and said he is going to bring a knife to a gunfight, and then spoke in Japanese. Bandido said the belt stays with the most wanted…

2. Aaron Solo vs. Adam Priest. No televised entrance for Priest, who performed an early headlock takeover. Solo got one too, and Priest got a quick trap pin for a one count. Solo hit a spin kick to the gut and a big drop kick to the face. Priest hit a quick snapmare and ground his boot on the face of Solo. Priest hit some elbow drops to the back of Solo. Priest hit some chops in the corner and a snap suplex for a two count.

Solo tried a spin kick, but Priest caught it and tried a single leg crab, but Solo got to the ropes quickly. Priest locked in a chinlock and pulled at the nose of Solo. Solo got a jaw-jacker and hit some clotheslines. Solo ducked a clothesline and hit a neckbreaker. Solo hit a Trouble in Paradise kick for a two count. Priest ducked a kick and hit a German suplex out of the corner. Priest went up top, but Solo kicked him down. The men battled on the apron until Solo hit a back suplex on the apron. Solo went up top and threw a flying nothing. Priest hit a chop block and locked in a single crab for the submission.

Adam Priest defeated Aaron Solo by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a surprise upset. Solo was actually getting a good response from the crowd on his babyface moveset, and almost had them going at the end there when he went to the top. I’m a sucker for guys like Priest, so I can’t be mad at the upset.

A recap aired of the Frat House and Dark Order drinking game nonsense from last week…

Dark Order made their entrance, and then Frat House did too. The announcers questioned if we were actually going to see the match. Jameson said they got too drunk last night, so they aren’t cleared to compete. They sent some pledges in for the slaughter.

3. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno vs. Three Frat House pledges. The pledges charged and got hit with clotheslines. The Dark Order hit one with the Dark Order combo, then hit another with their lifting flipping finisher for the pinfall.

“Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno defeated Three Frat House pledges by pinfall.

After the match, Reynolds said they were going to have the match tomorrow night at Supercard. Silver asked Who is Griff Garrison? Reynolds threatened to shove the paddle up Vance’s ass…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Frat House throwing pledges to the wolves is decent heat. I guess there’s another match for Supercard.

A recap aired of Moriarty vs. Blue Panther from Global Wars a few weeks back. We got a match card for Moriarty vs. Panther for tomorrow night. Then we got a video package about The Infantry…

Backstage, “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn said they were number one contenders. Sons of Texas walked in. The Infantry made a joke about Dustin Rhodes being old. Sammy Guevara said, “Tomorrow is your opportunity and I hope you get serious and don’t drop the ball.” Dustin said the Infantry used to be heroes, and said they went dark. Dustin said they’ve been champs for nearly a year and tomorrow. “This Grandpa is going to kick your ass,” Rhodes said. The Infantry said, “See you tomorrow” and left…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Infantry cracking jokes and being too cool for school has me worried that they might just drop the ball tomorrow. I sure hope not.

4. Rachel Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Pure Rules match. After some chain wrestling, Purrazzo hit a back elbow and walked over a drop down, but Ellering tripped her and hit a basement dropkick. Ellering hit some chops and a clothesline in the corner. Ellering hit a stalling gut-wrench suplex for a two count. Purrazzo put the headband of Ellering in her eyes to escape a fireman’s carry and hit a running big boot. Purrazzo worked the arm and locked in a Fujiwara arm bar, and Ellering got to the ropes quickly to use her first rope break.

Ellering fought out of some arm wringers with forearms but Purrazzo hit a clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo locked in a high double wrist lock but Ellering stood up and hit a snapmare to escape. Ellering got a boot up in the corner and hit her rolling back elbow, and then her Swish splash for a two count. Ellering her a Fisherman’s brainbuster for a two count. Ellering tried a blackhole slam, but Purrazzo rolled through it and locked in a Fujiwara armbar for the tap out.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rachel Ellering by submission in a Pure Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: It’s always sad to see Ellering losing. I’ve not seen a Purrazzo match that had me intrigued in any way yet.

Backstage, Athena said Thunder Rosa was “gifted” a championship match. Athena said Rosa should not take her lightly. She said she’s the longest-reigning champion and no woman can touch her legacy. Athena said Rosa’s back crumbled under the pressure. Athena said Texas is her home and ROH is her brand. Athena threatened to break Rosa’s back for good.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A good, fiery promo. I certainly don’t see Athena losing at Supercard of Honor.

A full rundown aired of the Supercard of Honor event…

5. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson and “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and “The Sons of Texas” Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes in an eight-man tag match. Sterling did his usual heel mic work on the way to the ring. He complained about being hit with Shattered Dreams last time and said this time his privates are safe, but didn’t show us the cup. “Athletes R…..Suck”

Nese and Sammy had a small pose-off at the top and then did some chain wrestling. Nese hit a back elbow and flipped off the top rope over Sammy and did some jumping jacks. Sammy flipped over a charging Nese and hit a dropkick, and then Sammy did some jumping jacks. Nese did some push-ups and challenged Sammy to some. Sammy got down, and Nese tried to drop an elbow, but Sammy was too smart and jumped out of the way. Marshall tagged in and got put in the heel corner. Gibson ate a dropkick from Marshall and then a corner clothesline and a cannonball.

Ross tagged in. Both Von Erichs hit charging corner attacks, and Marshall hit a standing moonsault. Drake got the blind tag and put the knee up on a run. Ross got pulled out of the ring and mugged at ringside by all the heels. Gibson hit a short-arm clothesline on Ross as the crowd chanted for “Dustin.” GYV tried a double team, but Ross tossed Gibson to the floor, only to get locked in a sleeper by Drake. Ross hit a back suplex for a double down. Dustin got the hot tag, cleared the apron, and hit Daivari with the drop-down uppercut and a snap powerslam for both Athletes. Sterling got on the apron, and Dustin pulled him in and set him up for Shattered Dreams.

Nese got in the way, and GYV hit him with a double team enzuigiri. Ross hit a crossbody on both GYV. Nese hit Sammy with a DVD. Von Erichs hit a pop-up spinebuster on Nese. Sterling finally got loose and flipped off the crowd. Dustin slid into the ring, hit his drop-down uppercut on Sterling, and then hit Shattered Dreams on him. Daivari rolled up Dustin for a two count. Dustin hit Nese with a Destroyer. The Von Erichs locked Iron Claws on GYV and tossed them to ringside. Sammy did a twisting flip dive on GYV. Dustin hit his Curtain Call suplex on Daivari for the pinfall.

Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and “The Sons of Texas” Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes defeated “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson and “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in an eight-man tag match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The absolute definition of a send the crowd home happy match. Sterling got Shattered Dreams, all the heels took finishers, and the babyfaces stood tall. Here’s hoping that was their Texas stand tall moment and the Infantry pulls off the title win tomorrow. This show was filler and set up for a show that very few are likely to watch. There’s just too much wrestling this weekend, and none of the matches stand out as must-see. The Bandido and Takeshita match will probably be a sleeper for the weekend, but the build has been so bad.

Robinson’s ROH Supercard of Honor Predictions

Bandido defeats Konosuke Takeshita to retain the ROH Championship.

Athena over Thunder Rosa to retain the ROH Women’s Championship.

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean beat “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Lee Moriarty defeats Blue Panther to retain the ROH Pure Rules Championship. Moriarty gets his win back.

Nick Wayne beats Titan to retain the ROH TV Title. This should be a high-flying lucha match, Wayne retains unless he and Christian are winning the AEW Tag Team Titles the next night.

TBA vs. TBA for the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship – Billie Starks and Queen Aminata – Billie Wins

Frat House over Dark Order. Frat House wins to hopefully get some heat going.