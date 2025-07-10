ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake and “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese in an eight-man tag match

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules match

-“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Atlantis and Atlantis Jr.

-Aaron Solo vs. Adam Priest

-The Frat House Initiation

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped in Kent, Washington at accesso ShoWare Center. The show streams tonight at 5CT/6ET. The earlier start time is due to AEW Collision also airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).