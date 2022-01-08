1/8 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill results: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title, Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the original ROH Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Aired January 8, 2022 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV
Dallas, Texas at the Bomb Factory
The pre-show will begin at 6:30CT/7:30ET…
CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Aired January 8, 2022 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV
Dallas, Texas at the Bomb Factory
The pre-show will begin at 6:30CT/7:30ET…
Be the first to comment