What's happening...

1/8 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill results: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title, Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship, Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the original ROH Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jonah

January 8, 2022

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Aired January 8, 2022 on pay-per-view and FITE.TV
Dallas, Texas at the Bomb Factory

The pre-show will begin at 6:30CT/7:30ET…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.