01/08 McGuire’s AEW Battle of the Belts Audio Review: Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the Interim TNT Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal for the FTW Championship

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Battle of the Belts: Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara for the Interim TNT Championship, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal for the FTW Championship, and more (19:28)…

Click here to stream or download the January 8 AEW Battle of the Belts audio review.

