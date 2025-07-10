What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s live go-home show for All In Texas

July 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

-Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Garland, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. The AEW All In Texas countdown special will air immediately after Collision. Don Murphy’s Review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

