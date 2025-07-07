NXT TV preview: The Great American Bash go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Ricky Saints vs. “The Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes in a gauntlet match

-Joe Hendry and Mike Santana vs. Tyrik Igwe and Tyson Dupont

-Tavion Heights vs. Charlie Dempsey (Heights can leave No Quarter Catch Crew if he wins)

-Kale Dixon in action

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that there will be a qualifier or an announcement regarding the NXT team that will be in the four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s WWE Evolution event. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).