WWE Raw results (7/7): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Penta, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane, the brand’s final push for WWE Evolution

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,676)

Providence, Rhode Island, at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Streamed live July 7, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a drone camera flew through the host venue’s main entrance and into the arena. Cole narrated arrival/backstage shots of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, and The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

Seth Rollins’ entrance theme played as he headed to the ring with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced the group. Raw’s top heel was serenaded by the live crowd singing his entrance theme.

Rollins held out his hand for the microphone, but Breakker took it from Heyman. Rollins and Heyman looked concerned. Breakker said he was with Rollins and Heyman because they have a vision of him being the face of WWE for two decades.

Breakker said he has his own vision of a WWE without Sami Zayn. Breakker said he doesn’t like Zayn’s face, his beard, or his music. The fans responded with “Sami” chants. Breakker said Zayn has an expiration date, and he would put a stamp on it tonight. Breakker promised Zayn that he would “maul your head off” and added that Zayn would end up looking at the lights.

Rollins got the mic and asked Breakker if he was good. Rollins cackled and then noticed that Bronson Reed was looking at the mic. Rollins let Reed take the mic. Reed said Breakker was a tough act to follow, but so is he. He said he hit Rollins with six Tsunamis, which built a respect between the two of them.

Reed said he will get the respect he deserves through his alliance with Rollins. Reed said Jey Uso doesn’t respect him, so he will beat respect into him, just as he did Rollins. Rollins looked flustered when he got the mic back. Rollins put on his shades and then gave the mic to Heyman.

“Tonight, the empire strikes back,” Heyman said. He said that was a blooper. “Tonight, the empire strikes first,” he said. Heyman hyped Reed vs. Jey, and said Roman Reigns doesn’t have the balls to come back and step up against them. Heyman also set up Breakker vs. Zayn, and Rollins vs. Penta. Heyman spoke in Spanish (who knew?).

Heyman said he’s not young or boozy enough to understand Penta’s hand symbols. Heyman said Penta would be in no shape to do those hand signals ever again. Heyman said that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler.

Rollins took the mic while Heyman held up the black and gold Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins let a chant for CM Punk fade and then said his crew had covered everything, so there was only one thing left to say. “Providence, welcome to Monday Night…” (the crowd filled in the “Rollins” part)…

Powell’s POV: It was good to hear from Breakker and Reed. One can only hope that their characters will end up being as well-established as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn’s characters were during The Bloodline.

Cole and Corey Graves checked in from the broadcast table at ringside (no mention of Pat McAfee).

Inside the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Raquel Rodriguez was bothered by a memorial photo of Liv Morgan surrounded by candles. Finn Balor spoke about how long it took him to come back from shoulder surgery. Roxanne Perez referred to Rodriguez as “partner”, but Rodriguez told her it was too soon.

Dominik Mysterio questioned where the “get well soon” cake came from. Balor and JD McDonagh said they had nothing to do with it. Dom read the cake’s get-well message that was for him from AJ Styles. Styles peeked his head out and indicated that he’s watching Dom, who said he has a doctor’s note…

Powell’s POV: Dom must be a very slow reader. Anyway, it’s odd that McAfee addressed his absence on his show at one point, yet Cole hasn’t mentioned McAfee over the last two weeks. McAfee essentially said that the schedule he was keeping became too much, so I’m not sure why the company would be hesitant to share that with Raw viewers.

Cole spoke about the four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution. Sol Ruca and Zaria were listed as the NXT team… Kairi Sane made her entrance… [C]

1. Roxanne Perez (w/Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Kairi Sane. Perez’s entrance was televised. Sane went up top a few minutes into the match, but Rodriguez distracted her long enough for Perez to pull her down. Perez targeted Sane’s wrist, which prompted Cole to remind viewers that Sane missed time with a wrist injury. [C]

Sane avoided a charging Perez and then threw a kick that missed by so much that Graves had to say she didn’t get all of it. Perez came back by dropping a knee on the back of Sane’s neck before covering her for a near fall.

A short time later, Sane put Perez down with an Alabama Slam. Sane went up top for her Insane Elbow finisher, but Rodriguez pulled Perez out of the ring. Sane dove from the top rope onto Rodriguez on the floor. Rodriguez got Sane back in the ring and set up for her finisher, but Sane avoided it and used a backslide to get the win.

Kairi Sane defeated Roxanne Perez in 11:30.

After the match, the heels attacked Sane. Asuka came out and helped her former partner. Asuka and Sane cleared Rodriguez from the ring. Asuka held Perez while Sane hit her with an Insane Elbow. Cole welcomed back The Kabuki Warriors…

Powell’s POV: The Kabuki Warriors returning just in time for the four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles doesn’t seem like a coincidence. By the way, I’m not sure what Sol Ruca and Zaria did to earn their spot in the four-way match in a storyline sense. The duo lost their last NXT television match to Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley.

Sami Zayn was interviewed in a backstage area by Jackie Redmond. Zayn had his ribs wrapped again. He said he didn’t care about the rings that Bron Breakker said about him, but he has to take him seriously because he’s one of the most dangerous people on the planet. Zayn said he would take care of Karrion Kross later and then walked away.

Scarlett showed up right after Zayn made his exit. Redmond asked if he had anything to say. Scarlett said no… [C]

Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed spoke with Raw general manager Adam Pearce about El Grande Americano wrestling later in the show. Pearce said Americano requested the match. Brutus questioned it because Chad Gable is recovering from surgery. Pearce ultimately gave Nile a spot in the battle royal at Evolution.

Asuka and Kairi Sane showed up after the American Made trio left. Pearce booked them in the four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Evolution…

A Nikki Bella promo video. She announced that she will be in the Evolution battle royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris…

Powell’s POV: Plans for Nikki’s return match clearly changed when Liv Morgan was injured.

The broadcast team spoke about Evolution and thanked Lanie Gardner and Slash(!!!) for the event’s theme song…

Sami Zayn made his entrance for his match against Bron Breakker. Karrion Kross ran out and attacked Zayn from behind in the entrance aisle. Scarlett handed Kross a pipe, which he used to hit Zayn’s injured ribs. Kross wound up to use the weapon again, but Adam Pearce and others came out and stopped him… [C]