AEW Collision rating for Thursday’s Double or Nothing go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 353,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The Double or Nothing countdown special that followed Collision averaged 186,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and TBS and do not include Max streaming numbers. The NBA Western Conference Finals game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves led the night on cable TV with 5.156 million viewers for ESPN. Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 398,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the key demo for TNT. One year earlier, the May 25, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 415,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing go-home show.