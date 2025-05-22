What's happening...

WrestleMania 42 won’t be held in New Orleans

May 22, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The 2026 WrestleMania 42 event will not be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com cited a statement from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation that lists the city as hosting WrestleMania in a future year. The 2026 Money in the Bank event will be held in New Orleans.

Powell’s POV: This is surprising news, and it will be interesting to see where the event will be held, and whether the company sticks with the April 11-12 dates.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom May 22, 2025 @ 1:54 pm

    Saudi Arabia?
    Lol

    Reply

