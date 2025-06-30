WWE Survivor Series San Diego ticket information, WarGames matches returning

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

June 30, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Tourism Marketing District (SDTMD), today announced that tickets for Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego will go on sale starting Friday, July 11 at 11am ET/8am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Presale for Survivor Series: WarGames tickets will begin Wednesday, July 9 at 11am ET/8am PT. Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-survivor-series-2025.

For the fourth consecutive year, Survivor Series will feature both men’s and women’s WarGames matches.

Additionally, Survivor Series: WarGames Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans unrivaled access to every exhilarating moment. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/survivorseries.

Powell’s POV: I’m not a fan of making WarGames an calendar event, nor always having two WarGames matches on the same show. WarGames is something that should feel like it happens organically, not because Survivor Series is coming.