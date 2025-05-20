AEW All Out heading to Canada

What's happening...

May 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued a press release to announce that the All Out pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, September 20 in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets for AEW All Out go on sale Monday, June 2 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca. Fans can register for early access for pre-sale opportunities via AllEliteWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Scotiabank Arena is the home of the NHL’s Maple Leafs and the NBA’s Raptors. The capacity is listed as 19,800.

