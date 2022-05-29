AEW Double or Nothing lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s event, pay-per-view pricing

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles

-Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF

-Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

-“Jericho Appreciation Society” Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant in a mixed trios match

-(Pre-Show) Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Powell’s POV: AEW Double Or Nothing is listed as a $49.99 pay-per-view event in the United States (available via FITE TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing beginning with the Buy-In pre-show at 6CT/7ET (or 6:30CT/7:30ET if the first thirty minutes are video packages), and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).