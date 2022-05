CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, and Shane Haste, David Finlay vs. Blake Christian, and Fred Yehi, The DKC, and Kevin Knight vs. Bateman, Misterioso, and Barrett Brown (17:18)…

Click here to stream or download the May 29 NJPW Strong audio review.

