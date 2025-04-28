Rob Van Dam fractured both heels during MLW Battle Riot VII

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rob Van Dam addressed the heel injuries that he suffered during the MLW Battle Riot VII event that was held April 5. “A lot of people don’t know that I got hurt because it was the very last move in the night,” Van Dam said on the 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast. “But I went up to the top rope and Matt Riddle pushed me off, and then I landed on my feet. Normally, I kind of like, hug the guardrail, and my weight goes into it. This one I must have misjudged it a little bit, and I just landed on my feet.

“Both heels blew. I thought that my ankles were sprained. I crawled out of there. I haven’t been able to walk since. And so I got the X-rays, both heels broke. It’s not something that I’m not used to, I kind of routinely kind of go through this thing, but, man, it definitely made me cancel a lot of plans that I had for the next few months and Wrestlecon and WrestleMania week, I made it through all the obligations.” Check out the full podcast below or via Spotify.com.

Powell’s POV: Double ouch. Here’s wishing Van Dam the best in his recovery. He noted that he was in a wheelchair during WrestleMania weekend and missed the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and other events. He also spoke about John Cena working as a heel and winning his 17th world championship.