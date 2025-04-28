Mayu Iwatani announces her Stardom departure

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani announced that she is leaving Stardom. Her final date with the Japanese promotion was on Sunday, and she announced her decision to leave the promotion at a press conference. Read more about her comments via Walker Stewart’s Twitter page.

Powell’s POV: Iwatani dropped the IWGP Women’s Championship to Syuri on Sunday at the Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom event. It is widely assumed that the 32-year-old intends to sign with WWE or AEW.