WWE Speed – Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Alex Shelley vs. Wes Lee in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Shelley won the match and will face the winner of Wednesday’s match of Erik vs. El Grande Americano. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes at the same start time.