Progress Wrestling “Chapter 178 – Fix Your Hearts” results (3/30): Vetter’s review of Smokin Aces vs. Sunshine Machine for the Progress Tag Titles and the losing team must disband, Cara Noir vs. Trent Seven

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 178 – Fix Your Hearts”

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

March 30, 2025 in London, England at Electric Ballroom

This show streamed live, so it began here in CST at 9 a.m. Sunday.

1. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) vs. Myles Kaman. Yeah, this is the match I tuned in for. Oku has a title match against Luke Jacobs in Las Vegas on April 17. Myles stalled on the floor before the bell. They finally locked up and Oku hit a head-scissors takedown and a dropkick, sending Myles back to the floor at 2:00. Myles pretended to swing at Amira, drawing some boos. Myles and Oku brawled at ringside, with Kaman hitting some chops. In the ring, Oku hit a corner dropkick at 4:00, then his Fosbury Flop to the floor. In the ring, he went for a frogsplash, but Kaman caught him with a stunner, then he slammed Oku to the mat for a believable nearfall at 6:00.

They traded kicks, and Kaman hit a springboard flying back elbow for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Oku hit a running Penalty Kick and he caught Kaman with a flying knee to the chin. He hit another running knee for a believable nearfall at 9:00, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Oku locked in the single-leg crab, and Kaman tapped out. Good opener, although the winner was never really in doubt.

Michael Oku defeated Myles Kaman at 9:27.

* Ethan Allen (Luke Jacobs tag partner) jumped in the ring and attacked Oku from behind! Allen got on the mic and vowed that Oku would not beat Jacobs for the Progress world title. Amira got in the ring and slapped Ethan; Ethan turned his back and removed his jacket, as if preparing to hit her. But when he turned around, Oku clocked him with a superkick. Oku hit a frogsplash for good measure.

2. Simon Miller vs. Gene Munny (w/Will Kroos & Session Moth Martina) in a ‘dog house rules’ match for the Progress Proteus Title. This is a rematch from just a couple months ago; the commentator’s loved the prior bout and raved about it, but I found it far too cartoonish, especially for what was the main event of that show. Gene came out first and he has a ‘Snoopy’-style dog house that he brought out. Simon immediately threw Martina into the dog house (which remained on the stage.) I started the stopwatch at first contact; Miller got into the ring and we had the bell to officially begin. Miller got a kendo stick and after a long delay and teasing it, Simon finally struck Gene with it. Munny hit Miller with a dog bowl to the face at 3:00 and he put a muzzle on Simon’s face. Very cartoonish, as expected from these two. (At least it’s not the main event this time.)

Miller hit a sidewalk slam at 6:00, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Simon got a bag of squeaky dog toys and dumped them in the ring, earning a silly “you sick f—!” chant. Munny hit a low blow. Kroos and Martina got in the ring to help, but Miller shoved Kroos into the ropes, causing Munny to fall and be crotched in the corner at 8:30. Munny hit a powerbomb onto the squeaky toys for a nearfall. “A rubber chicken to the ribs will floor anybody” is a sentence that has never been spoken before just now. Munny hit a falling headbutt to the groin, then a Pedigree. Munny and Kroos began arguing, and Gene slapped him. Miller hit a spear on Kroos, then one on Munny. He then hit a Jackhammer on Munny for the pin. Cartoonish but the crowd was into it. The dog house wound up not playing any factor whatsoever into this. The fact this match was longer than the opener is a crime.

Simon Miller defeated Gene Munny to retain the Progress Proteus Title at 11:04.

3. Millie McKenzie vs. Nina Samuels. Nina wore the belt to the ring but this is a NON-title match. One of the commentators demanded to know why she isn’t defending it. Yes, both women were in NXT-UK. (Of all the wrestlers, men and women, who got cut from WWE when NXT-UK shut down, I’d say Millie was the most surprising.) Millie hit some dropkicks at the bell, then a dropkick. She hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. Nina hit a backbreaker over her knee; she mounted Millie and punched her. She stood on Millie’s hair while pulling on Millie’s wrists, and she kept McKenzie grounded. Millie fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. McKenzie hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall. Nina hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Millie hit two German Suplexes; Nina ripped off a turnbuckle pad as she blocked a third one. She hit a pop-up kick to the jaw for the (fairly clean) pin.

Nina Samuels defeated Millie McKenzie at 8:22.

* We saw a commercial for a stand-up comedian show that doesn’t happen until OCTOBER, then two comics came to the ring. Where is this going? “To be perfectly honest, I’m not quite sure why I’m here,” a comedian accurately said. Is someone going to come out and beat them up? They showed off a shiny belt for the comedians. Another comic came from the back, looking like a banana in a huge one-piece outfit. A guy dubbed “the Gambler” came to the ring, and he has a big, thick wrestler who reminds me of Bear Bronson with him. This segment is DRAGGING. The big guy — his trunks read “Bullit” on the butt — clotheslined some of the comedians. Simon Miller came out to make the save and he confronted Bullit. Yeah I hated this. Definitely something you can fast-forward over.

* The ropes were taken down for the next match!

4. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II vs. Connor Mills and Nico Angelo in a no-rope, I Quit match. Kid Lykos and Nico brawled in the center of the ring, and Nico hit a clothesline. The heels worked over Lykos II. Lykos II hit a huracanrana, sending Nico flying into Mills at 3:00, and he slammed Nico head-first into the corner post. Nico threw Lykos II to the floor, with Lykos II crashingo onto an open chair. Mills picked up teammate Nico and slammed him onto Kid Lykos at 7:30, and they kept him grounded. Mills applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock on Kid Lykos. Lykos II jumped back in and made the save, hitting a twisting DDT on Mills, then a Sliced Bread off the ring post on Nico at 9:30.

Lykos II tied Mills in an Octopus Stretch, but Mills turned it into a Stretch Muffler, then an ankle lock. They all brawled to the floor, with Mills and Kid Lykos going over by the entrance stage. Kid Lykos tried a Swanton Bomb off the stage at 13:00, but Mills moved and KL crashed onto an open chair. Meanwhile, Lykos II and Nico got back into the ring and fought. Nico hit a dropkick and they were both down at 14:30. Nico nailed a standing powerbomb, then a second one. Lykos II refused to quit, so Nico hit a jumping Michinoku Driver at 16:30. Lykos II was shaking his hand, trying to get feeling back into it.

Meanwhile, Nico got the ropes from under the ring and he choked Lykos II with it, until Kid Lykos got in the ring and hit several superkicks until Nico let go. Kid Lykos applied a Figure Four. No sign of Mills. Kid Lykos snapped Nico’s knee and re-applied a leg lock. Mills tried to get in the ring, but Lykos II blocked him. Nico quit! The crowd popped for the finish. Good brawl with no blood.

Kid Lykos and Lykos II defeated Connor Mills and Nico Angelo at 18:47.

5. Tate Mayfairs vs. Eddie Dennis in a Last Man Standing match. Mayfairs has the heelish whining mannerisms of Noam Dar, but in this feud he has recently turned babyface. Dennis also is a former NXT-UK guy who briefly retired but is now back. Tate hit a flying forearm. They brawled to ringside at 1:00. In the ring, Eddie dropped Tate’s knee on an open chair at 2:30, then he hit a bodyslam. He ‘Pillmanized’ Tate’s knee in a chair. Eddie got a blue strap and he tied Tate’s legs together around a ring post. The ref began counting but Tate was able to free himself. Tate got up and hit some punches and he hit Dennis with a chair at 7:00. Eddie got the strap, which has a metal buckle, and he gouged it into Tate’s forehead at 9:30, and Mayfairs was bleeding.

They brawled at ringside, and it was hard to see. Tate whipped Eddie into rows of chairs at 11:30. Eddie hit a Razor’s Edge onto some chairs at 13:00; that seemed particularly dangerous. Dennis got in the ring and he was SHOCKED as Tate got to his feet and got back into the ring. They traded punches, and Dennis hit a low blow! Eddie put brass knuckles on his hand and he clocked Tate with it, knocking him out. Tate kipped up at the 9-count at 16:00! They again brawled to the floor, with fans in the front row helping Mayfairs to his feet. Tate hit a top-rope flying elbow onto Dennis, who was lying on a table at ringside.

Somehow, Eddie got back up, too, so they fought back into the ring. (We’ve had two moves that I legit thought had led to the end of this match.) Tate dumped thumbtacks on the canvas and he suplexed Eddie onto them at 20:30. Eddie spit on Tate and basically handed the brass knuckles to Tate. Tate clocked Eddie with them, knocking Dennis out, but Tate started crying at what he has done to his former friend. The ref counted to 10, as Eddie didn’t get back up. Pretty powerful and well-done conclusion to a good story. Tate checked on Eddie.

Tate Mayfairs defeated Eddie Dennis in a Last Man Standing match at 22:12.

6. Charles Crowley vs. Session Moth Martina (w/Gene Munny). Will Kroos also was set to come to ringside with Martina, but she ordered him to the back. (It’s quite the abusive relationship.) Munny attacked Crowley; the commentators noted we hadn’t had a bell yet! The bell rang and she immediately stomped on him. He stood up and held her above his head in a Gorilla Press but she escaped and went to the floor. She tried a second-rope crossbody block but he caught her. She got on his back and tried a rear-naked choke at 2:00. Crowley got to the ropes, where he kissed Munny, then punched Munny! Crowley hit a flip dive to the floor on Gene, then he hit a OsCutter in the ring on Martina. He went for the cover but Will Kroos appeared and distracted the ref. Crowley hit a top-rope moonsalt to the floor on Kroos at 4:00. Martina spit alcohol into Crowley’s face. Crowley sprayed her with green mist, then he hit a swinging sideslam to pin her. Adequate.

Charles Crowley defeated Session Moth Martina at 5:09.

* Munny and Martina continued to berate Kroos after the match. Munny hit him with a kendo stick to the back. Kroos grabbed Munny by the throat but Martina blocked him. She slapped Kroos! Kroos responded by hitting a Rikishi Driver on her to a massive pop!

7. Cara Noir vs. Trent Seven. Cara got his epic full black swan intro; it reminds me that I miss Dalton Castle! This show is filled with former NXT-UK guys, Seven included. This is a first-time-ever singles match and they had a feeling-out process, tying up on the mat. Cara hit a chop; Seven grabbed the wrist at 4:00 and pulled him to the mat and twisted the wrist. Seven rolled to the floor to regroup; he has a bandage just above his eyebrows in the center of his forehead. They brawled at ringside. Seven nailed a piledriver on the ring apron at 7:30, and they both collapsed to the floor. Seven hit a second piledriver, this one on the hard floor! They got into the ring, where Seven hit some chops and a DDT for a nearfall at 10:00, and Trent remained in charge.

They got up and traded more chops. Noir hit a German Suplex at 12:30, then a running knee for a nearfall. Seven hit a Dragon Suplex. Noir hit a flying headbutt, then a Rude Awakening for a believable nearfall. Seven hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall at 15:30 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Seven grabbed Noir’s bare foot and snapped his toes! Noir gave him to the middle finger, so Seven grabbed that and snapped it! Seven slammed Noir for a nearfall at 17:00. They fought on the top rope, where Trent hit a swinging sideslam to the mat for a believable nearfall. Noir jumped on Trent’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke, but Seven leapt backward to the mat. Noir kept the hold on!

Noir switched to being on Seven’s back, like in a Camel Clutch, but Trent shrugged him off at 20:00. Trent went for his Seven Star Lariat, but Cara collapsed and avoided it. Seconds later, Trent hit the SSLariat for a nearfall, and we got a “You can’t beat him!” chant. Cara locked in the rear-naked choke but Seven again escaped. Noir again applied the sleeper, and this time it was the center of the ring. Noir hit a Tombstone Piledriver, and he again applied the sleeper, and this time, Seven tapped out! Good match. A commentator said, “I can’t wait for round two!”

Cara Noir defeated Trent Seven at 23:08.

* Noir made signals with his hands, indicating he wants a title shot!

* The Smokin’ Aces came to the ring and claimed that TK Cooper isn’t here, so the Sunshine Machine will be forfeiting their title shot. However, both Cooper and Chuck Mambo are here!

8. “The Smokin Aces” Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling vs. “Sunshine Machine” TK Cooper and Chuck Mambo for the Progress Tag Team Titles and the losing team must disband. Mambo opened against the bigger Sterling. Cooper got in and knocked Sterling down with a flying shoulder tackle. The Aces worked over Mambo. Mambo hit an armdrag off the top rope, and SM hit some team offense on Charlie. Sterling (think Bear Bronson) hit a powerbomb on Mambo for a nearfall at 4:00. The commentators stressed that SM have never beaten the Aces before. Mambo hit a top-rop Blockbuster at 6:30. TK made a hot tag, but the ref didn’t see it, and he ordered Cooper back to his corner. Meanwhile, the Aces kept working over Mambo.

TK finally got the hot tag at 8:00 and hit a suplex on Riley then an axe kick on Sterling. Mambo leapt off Cooper’s shoulders and hit a flip dive to the floor on the heels. In the ring, Cooper hit a German Suplex and a stunner on Riley, but Sterling made the save at 10:00. Sterling hit a jumping piledriver on Cooper for a nearfall. The Aces hit a team slam but Mambo made the save, and everyone was down at 12:00. Mambo hit some running back elbows in opposite corners. The Aces hit stereo superkicks on Cooper. Mambo hit a frogsplash and Cooper immediately hit a Shooting Star Press on Riley for a nearfall. Cooper hit a doublestomp for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor at 15:00.

Riley and Mambo fought on the ropes. Riley hit a Canadian Destroyer on Cooper. Sterling accidentally hit a stunner on the ref! Sterling hit a superkick on Mambo. The action spilled to the floor. Riley was flipped to the floor, where he hit a Canadian Destroyer on Cooper on the floor at 18:30! Cool move. In the ring, Mambo blocked a low blow, and he hit his own low blow on Sterling. Riley hit a chairsot on Mambo; a second ref got in and counted to two. Mambo accidentally superkicked that ref! The Aces hit their Smokin’ Ace Crusher (team stunner) for a nearfall on Mambo at 21:00. Sterling accidentally kicked Riley! SM hit a Designated Drriver (doublestomp-and-Air Raid Crash combo) and got the pin! New champs! The commentators stressed that we will never see Riley and Sterling team together again.

“Sunshine Machine” TK Cooper and Chuck Mambo defeated “The Smoking Aces” Nick Riley and Charlie Sterling to win the Progress Tag Team Titles at 21:57 (Riley and Sterling must disband as a team).

* Sterling stormed to the back; Riley thanked the crowd and he got a nice babyface reaction. Sterling came back out and hugged him and the show faded to black. (I was POSITIVE that Sterling was about to attack Nick, but he didn’t!)

Final Thoughts: Considering this show didn’t feature Luke Jacobs, Leon Slater or Man Like DeReiss, this was a top-notch show. I really liked the intensity and drama of the Dennis-Mayfairs match and that earned the best match. The main event was really good and the added drama over the stipulation that the losing team must disband really elevated that match, too. A strong Noir-Seven match easily could have been best match on other shows, but it takes third here.

Yes, a lot to like here. I’m not sold on Simon Miller’s juvenile antics, but we finally got the payoff to months and months of Munny and Martina berating Will Kroos; it was just a matter of time before the massive, rotund kid exploded on his Uncle Gene. The only thing I didn’t like was the segment with the comedians. Don’t waste your time watching it…. I watched this live but maybe that should just be edited out entirely.