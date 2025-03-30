Beyond Wrestling “Prince of the Rodeo” results (3/29): Vetter’s review of Swipe Right vs. Marcus Mathers and Ryan Clancy for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles, Donovan Dijak vs. Bear Bronson, Ortiz vs. TJ Crawford

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Beyond Wrestling “Prince of the Rodeo”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

March 29, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Six String Grill & Stage

This is a big tavern or club; perhaps 60-80 fans were standing near the ring. Lighting is decent. Promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro provided commentary.

This show features SIX WWE ID prospects, as well as the top Bio Pro training school students. I’ve seen everyone in this lineup multiple times, even the rookies.

1. Ortiz vs. TJ Crawford. Standing switches to open; Drew said Ortiz returned to action within the past couple of weeks after recovering from a back injury. They traded armdrags and Ortiz focused on the left arm. Ortiz hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 2:30 and applied a Camel Clutch. TJ hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Ortiz hit a huracanrana and set up for a dive to the floor, but Crawford cut him off with an uppercut. In the ring, TJ applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock at 6:00. Ortiz hit a powerslam. TJ hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall.

Ortiz hit a Flatliner and tied up TJ on the mat. Ortiz hit a stunner and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. This has been really good. Crawford hit a fadeaway stunner and locked in a half-crab, and he switched to a crossface. Ortiz hit a suplex off the ropes for a nearfall at 10:30. TJ hit a suplex into the corner, then a buzzsaw kick to the head for the pin. A really good opener.

TJ Crawford defeated Ortiz at 11:15.

2. Spike Nishimura vs. Channing Thomas in an intergender match. Channing is much taller and thicker and he easily backed her into a corner. She hit a huracanrana and a spin kick to the head, then a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:30. He caught her and hit a powerslam, then a bodyslam for a nearfall. He hit a twisting spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Spike hit some Yes Kicks to the chest and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Spike hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a leg lariat. She hit a pump kick. He rolled her up with a folding press and got the clean pin. Okay match.

Channing Thomas defeated Spike Nishimura at 8:01.

* The crowd watching at ringside has grown to maybe 100-120.

3. Aaron Rourke vs. Julius Draeger. Rourke is the flamboyant “evil gay” and although he is a WWE ID prospect, he hasn’t debuted on Evolve yet. Draeger is the guy who reminds me of former NXT wrestler Simon Gotch; he got on the mic and sneered at the crowd. A lockup to open and they traded reversals on the mat, with Rourke applying a leg lock around the neck. They sped it up and Rourke hit a head-scissors takedown. Draeger hit a European Uppercut; Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30, then a missile dropkick. Draeger hit a suplex for a nearfall, then a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. He stomped on Rourke and took charge.

Draeger dropped him snake-eyes on the top turnbuckle. Rourke hit a leg lariat and a back suplex at 7:00, then a running buttbump in the corner. Draeger hit a high back suplex and he applied a Camel Clutch-style rear-naked choke. Rourke applied a Figure Four, bridged up to a Figure Eight, and Draeger tapped out. Good action; the rookie isn’t flashy but he’s got the fundamentals down.

Aaron Rourke defeated Julius Draeger at 8:46.

4. Brad Hollister (w/Love, Doug) vs. Brett Mettro. Brett wore his ugly green singlet. Hollister grounded him in a headlock; it feels a bit bizarre still to hear the crowds cheer for Brad. He hit some loud chops at 2:30. Mettro hit a flying shoulder tackle. He hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 5:00. Hollister hit a German Suplex that rocked the rookie, then a Stinger Splash and a clothesline in the corner and a running buttbump in the corner. Mettro hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall at 7:00. Hollister caught Brett charging at him and hit a standing powerbomb out of nowhere for the pin.

Brad Hollister defeated Brett Mettro at 7:45.

5. Gabby Forza vs. DJ Powers in an intergender match. DJ is at or near 30 matches already in 2025, which is just mind-blowing. Gabby is showing off a new haircut with the sides of her head shaved, but her hair is still long in back. A lockup to open, and she knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. She put Powers on her shoulders and did an Airplane Spin. She did a Gorilla Press and got a nearfall at 2:30, and she hip-tossed him across the ring. Forza tossed him off the top turnbuckle to the mat as she stayed in charge. She got him up for a delayed vertical suplex, but DJ escaped and yanked her to the mat by her hair to seize control.

Powers whipped her into a corner and he paused to celebrate, earning some boos. He stood on her hair at 4:30 while pulling on her wrists. Gabby whipped him into a corner, and now she yanked him to the mat by his hair, and she hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30. She slipped and landed awkwardly while hitting a Vader Bomb. He got a pin while his feet were on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. (I rewound and watched the slip; luckily it doesn’t appear anyone got injured.)

DJ Powers defeated Gabby Forza at 7:07.

6. Donovan Dijak vs. Bear Bronson. An intense lockup to open, and of course Dijak has the height advantage. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Dijak finally got knocked down so he rolled to the floor. They traded blows on the floor, going away from the fans and they fought alongside the bar. Dijak shoved Bear face-first into a pillar at 4:00. They got in the ring with Bear still grabbing his nose. Dijak hit a suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Bronson fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Bronson hit an Exploder Suplex at 9:00. They again fought to the floor, where Bronson slammed Dijak onto the ring apron, and he hit a senton onto the ring apron.

In the ring, Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:30. He unloaded some chops and a running forearm into the corner. Dijak hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Bronson hit a big clothesline and a frogsplash for a nearfall at 14:00. They fought on the ropes, and Bear hit a second-rope back suplex, but Dijak popped to his feet and hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines, and Dijak nailed his discus Mafia Kick, then the Feast Your Eyes pop-up knee strike for the pin. That was really good and best of the show so far.

Donovan Dijak defeated Bear Bronson at 16:13.

7. Love, Doug (w/Brad Hollister) vs. Rain Conway. Conway is another rookie who is steadily improving; he’s a thick heel in an ugly singlet. They did Doug’s dancing comedy early, as Conway was clutching a bouquet of flowers that Doug handed to him. Conway took control early on, hitting a suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Doug hit a springboard back elbow and some clotheslines, and he was fired up. He hit a bulldog and he threw petals in Rain’s face, then hit his Rebound Lariat for the pin. Fairly basic but fine.

Love, Doug defeated Rain Conway at 5:49.

8. Gal vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Jack is still undefeated; could he beat WWE ID prospect Gal? Gal wore his body-building medals to the ring and he’s always a heel here. Gal immediately applied a leg lock around Jack’s neck. Gal backed the rookie into a corner and hit punches to the gut. Gal put him on his shoulders and did some deep squats. Jack hit a suplex for a nearfall. Gal hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. (An awkward exchange; Jack was too close as Gal was spinning.) Gal hit a bodyslam and he choked Jack while doing push-ups. Jack fired up and hit some punches and a back suplex. Gal hit a German Suplex at 5:30. Jack got an O’Connor Roll, leaned back for added pressure, and got the pin! That is easily Jack’s biggest win yet!

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Gal at 6:00 even.

9. Bobby Orlando vs. Handyman Jake Gray. Drew said Gray wasn’t booked and wondered if the ring was broken. However, Orlando came out and we have a bonus match! Gray got on the mic and vowed he was going to bodyslam Orlando, so Orlando got on the mic and vowed that was NOT going to happen. Standing switches and some comedy. Bobby hit a bodyslam. A bit later he hit a second one and he kept Gray on the mat. Gray hit some clotheslines and a superkick, and he finally hit the bodyslam at 5:30. Bobby hit a superkick and a stunner for the pin. Basic but acceptable; the crowd loves Orlando’s brand of humor.

Bobby Orlando defeated Jake Gray at 5:39.

10. Sean Legacy vs. Gabriel Skye. Drew noted how WWE ID prospect Legacy just beat Timothy Thatcher in Evolve on Wednesday. They traded quick armdrags and we got a “both these guys!” chant. They traded chops. Gabe came off the ropes but Legacy caught him with a dropkick and they were both down at 7:00. Legacy hit a swinging powerbomb-type move for a nearfall. Several eight-year-old boys at ringside reached in and tried to help Legacy to his feet. This is funny because it’s clearly not planned, and Cordeiro was laughing. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Legacy hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then a springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 11:30 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Legacy hit a top-rope superplex, then his twisting neckbreaker suplex for the pin. That was really good.

Sean Legacy defeated Gabriel Skye at 12:56.

11) “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Marcus Mathers and Ryan Clancy for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. This feels like a marquee match with three WWE ID prospects along with Wrestling Open champion Clancy. Clancy and Smokes locked up to open and traded some really good reversals. Baylor knocked Mathers down with a shoulder tackle; Marcus dropped Brad with a dropkick. SR began working over Mathers in their corner. (Cordeiro said about 100 wrestlers sign up every week to appear on Wrestling Open; that doesn’t surprise me at all.) Baylor choked Mathers as Smokes distracted the ref. SR hit a team neckbreaker for a nearfall at 6:30. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block on Smokes and they were both down.

Clancy finally got a hot tag at 9:00 and he battled Baylor. Ryan hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Smokes’ head into Brad’s groin, then Ryan hit a German Suplex. Smokes hit an impressive dropkick on Clancy for a nearfall at 10:30 but Mathers made the save. Clancy blocked a Super Swipe and got a Crucifix Driver for a believable nearfall on Baylor. Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner on Smokes for a believable nearfall. Cordeiro noted everyone in this match is younger than age 25. Mathers hit some quick kicks on Smokes and they traded rollups. All four got in and traded punches. Mathers hit an Ospreay-style heel hook kick. Baylor and Clancy traded rollups. Baylor avoided a dropkick, and he nailed his twisting neckbreaker for a clean pin on the champ! A really good match. Nice way to close this out ahead of the big show on Monday (see more on that below.)

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes defeated Marcus Mathers and Ryan Clancy to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 14:48.

Final Thoughts: Many times, a Beyond show feels like a “PPV” where some big storylines have come together with a big match that is the payoff to an ongoing feud. In many ways, this felt more like a ‘house show’ for the bar crowd. If you had a marquee “indy PPV,” you wouldn’t have had one match after another with an established top name taking on a rookie. However, this was a really good experience for those rookies to each get a singles match like this. But clearly, if I was doing an “indy PPV,” and tried to make the best show possible with this really talented lineup, I would have just thrown all the rookies into one match and made some more pairings of the top-tier talent.

I’ll narrowly go with Dijak-Bronson narrowly over that really good main event for best match. I wouldn’t argue with anyone who preferred the tag match, and I really liked that Baylor won clean ahead of their singles match. Legacy-Skye was the other standout match on this show and that took third. This crop of rookies are all really solid, and yes, Pasquale continues to be the standout of the class.

Wrestling Open has been running “every Thursday, forever” in western Massachusetts for three years now. As Cordeiro noted, they get more than 100 wrestlers every week asking to be on these shows, knowing it is the place to be seen. (Seriously, note we had SIX WWE ID prospects on this card, and that actually isn’t even that unusual.) This is a BIG week for Cordeiro and Beyond Wrestling/Wrestling Open, as they will run Monday night in Rhode Island, giving them two shows weekly, indefinitely. And as noted, yes, it features Ryan Clancy vs. Brad Baylor for the Wrestling Open Title, while Marcus Mathers has issued an open challenge for his IWTV World Title. This show and Monday’s show are at IWTV.