WWE Raw results (3/24): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk appearances, Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,671)

Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Streamed live March 24, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in while shots aired of the host city. Arrival shots aired of CM Punk, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee, Penta, and Bron Breakker. Cole was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee.

John Cena’s entrance music played. The fans booed and sang “John Cena sucks” along with the song. Cena came out and gave his stone faced response and then held up his “The Last Time Is Now” towel while walking to the ring. Cena was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor.