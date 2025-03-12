MLW gives actor Paul Walter Hauser an executive producer title, signs with his management company

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor and part-time wrestler Paul Walter Hauser has been named an executive producer in MLW. In a related move, MLW has signed with Hauser’s management company. Deadline.com reports that the goal of MLW signing with Artists First comes with the goal of securing television and streaming distribution deals, and brand licensing partnerships.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and MLW represents everything I love about the sport— hard-hitting action, compelling characters, and innovative storytelling,” Hauser said in a press release published by Deadline.com. “I’m thrilled to join MLW as an Executive Producer and look forward to working alongside the team to bring fans the best possible experience.” Read the official announcement at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s hard to say how much Hauser will do in his new role and whether the management company can land MLW new television and streaming deals. If nothing else, the announcement got MLW some coverage in the Hollywood trades.