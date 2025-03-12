AEW Dynamite preview: The Revolution fallout edition with the start of a tournament

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega speaks live

-MJF speaks live

-Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match

-The Beast Mortos vs. a wildcard entrant in an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match

Powell’s POV: The remaining first-round matches of Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet, and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis will air on Saturday’s Collision. The winner of the tournament will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6. Dynamite will be live from Fresno, California at Save Mart Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).