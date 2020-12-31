Chris Jericho produced heavy metal documentary premiering this week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho has added documentary producer to his long list of titles. The AEW star spoke about producing the film I’m Too Old For This Sh*t: A Heavy Metal Fairy Tale in comments published by Blabbermouth.net. “I’ve been playing in bands for 35 years and I’ve never heard a story like Siren’s,” Jericho said. “We all had bands in high school that we felt would tour the world and sell a million records, but most of them break up by senior year and never do. However, Siren was different. In the early ’80s, they had a ton of buzz and a shitload of talent, but typical inner band politics broke them up and most of the guys never played in another group again.

“But here’s where it gets weird. Unbeknownst to the guys, over the next 30 years, Siren’s fanbase was building to the point of getting an offer to play a major festival in Europe in 2018 — over three decades after they broke up. When I heard this story, I figured it would go one of two ways – it would be a major shit show or the best feel-good story ever. That’s why I sent a camera crew to document their adventure. What we got for this movie was even more than I could imagine.” Read more at Blabbermouth.net.

Powell’s POV: The film will be available via iTunes flash sale for $6.99 on January 1-3, and will then be released for $12.99 on January 5. It sounds like an interesting film, particularly if you are a hard rock fan. Check out the trailer below.