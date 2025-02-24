Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Sam Holloway vs. Sean Legacy for the IWC Super Indy Title, Ice Williams vs. Jordan Oasis, Marcus Mathers vs. Rich Swann for the IWTV Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just one or two matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* I’m starting off with four straight matches involving WWE ID prospects!

International Wrestling Cartel “Civil War” in suburban Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Feb. 22, 2025 (Triller+)

This is a gym with a curtain dropped at mid-court, and the lights are low, but lighting over the ring is alright. The crowd is maybe 150.

Sam Holloway vs. Sean Legacy for the IWC Super Indy Title. This match was mid-show. Again, both men are WWE ID prospects. Holloway is about 6’8″ and I always compare him to Julius Creed. Legacy has slicked-back blond hair and he has a good physique. The WWE ID Showcase logo was in the corner of the screen. Holloway came out first and established he’s the heel. Quick reversals, and Legacy hit a standing moonsault, sending Holloway to the floor. Sean dove through the ropes onto him, and they brawled on the floor. Holloway crotched him against the ring post at 2:00. In the ring, Holloway hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall and he kept Legacy grounded, but he missed a Vader Bomb at 5:00. Legacy hit a powerbomb and a top-rope missile dropkick, then a dive through the ropes. He missed a 450 Splash into the ring but landed on his feet. However, Holloway hit a Choke Bomb and scored the pin. A sharp, short match.

Sam Holloway defeated Sean Legacy at 6:19.

* Backstage, WWE ID prospect Jack “Cartwheel” Summit issued a challenge to Holloway for March 22!

Reality of Wrestling “Battle To The Bell” in Texas City, Texas on January 11, 2025 (free on YouTube)

This episode was released over the weekend. The lighting here is always really good, and the crowd was maybe 400. (This is the same taping where Booker T got back in the ring and fought Zilla Fatu for about three minutes.)

* Ice Williams was interviewed backstage. He has good charisma, calling himself “the coldest on the planet.”

Ice Williams vs. Jordan Oasis. Both men also are among the 19 WWE ID prospects. Ice is comparable to EJ Nduka, while Oasis is bald with a beard and good physique. An intense lockup to open, and Oasis applied a headlock and grounded Ice, then he hit some deep armdrags and got a nearfall at 1:30. Ice hit a Blockbuster for a believable nearfall at 4:00. Oasis hit some clotheslines and a backbreaker over his knee, then a flipping cannonball as Ice was leaning against the ropes. They fought to the floor, where Ice hit a shotgun dropkick at 7:00, sending Oasis backwards into the ring steps. In the ring, Ice hit a top-rope elbow drop to the back of the neck for the pin. Good action. I see a lot of potential for Ice; he oozes the charisma and confidence of Carmelo Hayes. I remain not sold on Oasis.

Ice Williams defeated Jordan Oasis at 7:24.

Combat Zone Wrestling “26th Anniversary” in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 22, 2025 (IWTV)

The lighting over the ring was good. The crowd was maybe 300. Beyond Wrestling/Wrestling Open promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro was on commentary.

Zara Zakher vs. Zayda Steel. This match was early in the show. Again, both are WWE ID prospects. Zara is the short Black powerhouse with red braids, who has already done tours of Japan, even though she’s only been wrestling for about two years. I always compare Zayda to Chelsea Green; she has star quality and also has toured Japan in the past year. Zara immediately locked on a headlock and dragged Zayda to the mat. (One fan in the background is already chanting ‘boring.’ Go home, idiot!) Zara hit a basement dropkick to the back. Zayda stomped on her in the corner and celebrated. They brawled to ringside at 4:00 and each slammed the other’s head against the apron. Back in the ring, Zayda hit a Lungblower move to the chest for a nearfall. Zakher did a backflip, hit a stunner, and scored the pin! Good action. The commentators agreed that was an upset.

Zara Zakher defeated Zayda Steel at 5:56.

* Zayda was down on the floor and sold the pain of her injuries; I hope she’s okay but she was really selling a neck injury. (I rewatched the finish and yes, that stunner really did slam Zayda’s head into the mat.)

Zayda Steel update from her Twitter account: “I collapsed after my match (Saturday) night due to lack of sleep and eating so let this be your reminder to take care and listen to your body!” Glad she’s okay, and hopefully she’s back in action Thursday at Wrestling Open.

Marcus Mathers vs. Rich Swann for the IWTV Title. This match, about midway through the event, was set up at the last show. Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” played, and Swann danced with the women in the crowd. It really is the longest intro in pro wrestling today. Swann is bald again; he must have trimmed it in the past week, but he has a beard. This was billed as a non-title match, but Swann wanted a title shot! Marcus agreed! They shook hands at the bell and locked up. They traded reversals on the mat and had a standoff at 2:00. Mathers hit a dropkick that dropped Swann, then a snap suplex for a nearfall. Swann laid in some loud chops.

They brawled to the floor at 5:00, where Swann hit a roundhouse kick to the chest as Mathers was seated in a chair. Swann ran around the ring and hit a Mafia Kick; he ducked back into the ring to break the count, went back to the floor and chopped Mathers some more. He went for another Mafia Kick, but Mathers hit his own kick at 7:30. In the ring, Mathers came off the ropes, but Swann caught him with a superkick. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block, some clotheslines, a stunner, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. Swann hit a second-rope frogsplash for a nearfall. Swann went for a Lethal Injection, but Mathers hit a basement dropkick.

Swann hit a Poison Rana, so Mathers hit one. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks and were both down at 11:30. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner. Swann hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Mathers hit his second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Swann hit the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 14:00, but he missed a second-rope Phoenix Splash. Mathers immediately hit a fisherman’s buster for the pin. That was really, really good. I wish they hadn’t put the title on the line, though — it removed any mystery over who was winning.

Marcus Mathers defeated Rich Swann to retain the IWTV Title at 14:17.

Mathers got on the mic and talked about a picture he has with Swann in 2018 (he would have been about 14 or 15 then!) They shook hands and raised each other’s arm.

Freelance Wrestling “Tope Suicida Squad” in Chicago Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2025 (IWTV)

Okay, no WWE ID prospects here, but I had both Koda Hernandez and Davey Bang on a list of potential signees. I love this ballroom, as a crowd of 250 feels packed, and it has a nice, high ceiling. Dave Prazak and K-Mel provided commentary.

Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley and Jake Bosche. This match was second-to-last. TNG just won the St. Louis-based Glory Pro Tag Titles, and they are some fast-rising kids and this is their debut for Freelance. Bang and Matthews have been on AEW TV; I saw them lose to the Outrunners at a show I attended last September. Bosche and August opened. Stanley and Bang got in at 1:30 and they traded quicker reversals. Matthews hit an axe kick. Bang hit a series of clotheslines. Stanley hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 4:30 and TNG began working over Bang in their corner. Matthews entered and hit a running penalty kick to Stanley’s chest. Stanley hit a second-rope superplex on Matthews at 8:00.

Stanley hit a German Suplex on Bang; Bang hit his own on Stanley. Bang and Matthews set up for Spears Tower but it was cut off. Bosche hit a top-rope doublestomp on August’s head, then a dive to the floor on Bang, and Stanley go the nearfally on August. We got a “This is awesome!” chant. Stanley hit a decapitating clothesline on Bang. Mathews hit a Cave-in doublestomp to the chest. Davey nailed the Spears Tower on Bosche. Matthews hit a dive to the floor. BandM hit stereo 450 Splashes from the same corner and pinned Bosche. That was a blast.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley at 12:50.

Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Koda Hernandez for the Freelance Championship. This was the main event. Koda carried his Freelance Legacy Title, which is not on the line. Double champ tonight? The rotund Alfonso (think WCW’s El Dandy) recent cashed in a ‘Money in the Bank’ opportunity (whatever you want to call it, that’s what it was) to win the belt. I admittedly don’t see him even in the midcard, let alone as champion. Standing switches to open. They did some comedy early with Koda pulling out ‘finger guns’ and scaring Alfonso. Koda hit some rolling suplexes, then a dive through the ropes at 4:00. They brawled on the floor, with Koda hitting some chops. Alfonso knocked Koda off the apron to the floor, and he hit a Russian Leg Sweep against the guardrails, and took control.

In the ring, Alfonso hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30, and he kept Koda grounded. Koda finally hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 9:30. Koda nailed an Exploder Suplex, and the crowd was fully behind Hernandez. Koda hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall and repeated blows to the back. Alfonso hit a spinebuster and he applied a Boston Crab. Koda hit a uranage. Alfonso hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 13:30. Koda hit a second-rope sunset flip bomb for a believable nearfall. Koda accidentally hit the ref! Alfonso hit a spin kick on Koda and everyone was down. Isaias Velasquez ran to the ring, grabbed a title belt, and swung at Koda but hit Alfonso! The crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” at him. Sabin Gauge jumped in the ring and attacked Koda! They placed the prone Alfonso on the prone Koda, woke up the ref, who made the three-count. Good action, with the undeserving Gonzalez retaining again.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Koda Hernandez to retain the Freelance Title at 17:11.

The heels beat up Koda, but Gonzalez stopped them. However, all three hugged and the crowd booed as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: Well, this would have been a heckuva six-match show! Swann-Mathers is the must-see match here, and I liked Bang and Mathews vs. The New Guys a lot, too. Worth noting that all three bouts that were billed as WWE ID matches were kept in the six- to eight-minute range, and I have to believe that was requested by WWE — getting them to work a faster, to-the-point style. They were all fine. I’m not sold on Gonzalez as a champion in Freelance; he’s not a guy that promotions from around the country will be calling about to get on their shows.