WWE Raw results (2/17): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Penta vs. Pete Dunne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,656)

Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

Streamed live February 17, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the Charlotte skyline. Various backstage and arrival shots were shown…

A race car pulled into the parking area. Daytona 500 winner William Byron climbed out of the driver’s side. AJ Styles climbed out of the passenger’s side and gave Byron a replica title belt…

Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from ringside. Lilian Garcia filled in as the ring announcer. Cole set up a video package that recapped the recent developments between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn…

Sami Zayn made his entrance.