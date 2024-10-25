WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther meet face-to-face

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in the “game seven” match with LA Knight as special referee

Powell's POV: Andrade and Hayes will have the seventh and deciding match of their series that is tied 3-3. Smackdown will be live from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.