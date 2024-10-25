AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarity vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in a three-way tag team match

-Anna Jay vs. Leila Grey

-The Beast Mortos vs. Beef

-Nick Wayne vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.