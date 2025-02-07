WWE Smackdown preview: Title match and Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for the Valentine’s Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Championship

-Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Chelsea Green vs. Naomi in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.