WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The updated card for the next premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, March 1 in Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. three wrestlers TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a world title shot at WrestleMania 41

-Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. three wrestlers TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a world title shot at WrestleMania 41

Powell’s POV: Upcoming Chamber qualifying matches include Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley and Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio on Monday,Chelsea Green vs. Naomi, and Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat qualifier on Friday, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor on a future Raw. The Chamber winners are expected to challenge the world champions who are not selected by Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair.

The Elimination Chamber event appears to be returning to a 6CT/7ET start time after the Royal Rumble started an hour earlier. Join me for my live review as the event streams exclusively on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).