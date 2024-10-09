What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s show

October 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis meets with Carmelo Hayes

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

