AEW WrestleDream media call with Tony Khan, AEW Collision grade, Rockin’ Robin, Stevie Richards, The Miz, Paul Burchill, The Miz, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matt Rehwoldt, Eddie Guerrero

October 9, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s a rare weeknight without a primetime pro wrestling show. AEW Dynamite aired last night due to the MLB playoffs. The show will return to its usual Wednesday night time slot next Wednesday at 7CT/8ET on TBS.

-Tony Khan will host a media call today to promote Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 3CT/4ET. We hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade. We did not have live coverage and therefore there was not a post show reader poll.

-Rockin’ Robin is 60.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) is 53.

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

