WWE Speed – Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark in the opening round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! @wwekayden and @ZoeyStarkWWE battle it out to see who will advance in the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2KuZohzI2X — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025

Powell’s POV: Stark won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre opening round match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.