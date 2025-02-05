WWE Speed – Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark

What's happening...

February 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark in the opening round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Stark won the match and will face the winner of next week’s Shotzi vs. Alba Fyre opening round match. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.

