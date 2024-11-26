WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Naomi, and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in a WarGames match

-Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

-LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: The Intercontinental Title match was added on Raw. Bayley was officially added to the WarGames team as the replacement for Jade Cargill and the U.S Title match were announced on social media. Bianca Belair beat Nia Jax to give her team the advantage in the WarGames match. Jey Uso will face Jacob Fatu on Friday’s Smackdown to determine which team will have the advantage in the men’s match.

Join me for my live review of Survivor Series beginning with pre-show notables at 3CT/4ET or as the main card streams on Peacock with an early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).