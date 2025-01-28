WWE Raw viewership for the January 20 on Netflix

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 20 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.0 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.7 million global viewership listed for the January 13 episode.

Powell’s POV: The January 20 Raw finished seventh on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing four the week before. It’s worth nothing that the January 13 episode ran against an NFL playoff game, while the January 20 episode ran against the college football national championship. It will be interesting to see if the show gets a bump starting with last night’s episode now that it won’t be opposed by football until later this year. Netflix does not release weekly viewership totals by country. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.