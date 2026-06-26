WWE Smackdown results (6/26): Powell’s live review of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn meeting before Night of Champions, Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,401)

Taped June 23, 2026, in London, England, at the 02 Arena

Aired June 26, 2026, on USA Network and streamed internationally on Netflix

NOTE: This review was written prior to the show airing in the United States. For those watching USA Network at the regular time on Friday night, don’t scroll past what’s aired on television if you want to avoid spoilers.

Michael Cole opened the show as the host city was shown. Corey Graves eventually joined him on commentary. A video package aired on the drama involving Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn… Cole narrated backstage/arrival shots of Zayn, Gunther, and Cody, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella, and the Fatal Influence trio…

U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty made their entrance. Trick said he wanted to fill everyone in. Trick said he went to Jamaica last week. Trick said Lil Yachty was there, Lash Legend was there, and he is now a married man. Trick showed off his wedding ring while the fans cheered.

Trick said it was the best day of his life. He said his friends and family were there, and she said, “I do.” Trick said they whooped that Trick all night long. Trick said his lady wasn’t with him in London, so he wanted to send a message to her. Trick removed his shades and looked into the camera before saying, “I’m thinking about you, girl.”

Trick congratulated Ricky Saints for winning the No. 1 contender match. Trick said he would beat his ass at Night of Champions.

Ricky Saints made his entrance and spoke as he headed to the ring. Saints said Trick isn’t good at making life decisions. Trick said his patience is short and his backhand is strong. Trick said he already smacked Saints once, and if he kept popping off, he’d smack him down to London Bridge.

Saints said Trick shouldn’t overlook him. Saints said he’d be U.S. Champion. He said everyone knows that Trick’s hype train would end on Saturday. Trick asked Saints who his dentist would be after he knocks his teeth down the back of his throat. Saints mocked Yachty, who talked back, until Saints hit him. Saints exited the ring. Trick tended to Yachty. Saints ran back to the ring and took a cheap shot at Trick before leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A good opening segment that answered the question of whether Trick and Lash Legend would acknowledge their marriage on WWE television. I don’t think there’s much mystery in the outcome of the U.S. Title match at Night of Champions, but Saints did his job of being obnoxious in a way that should make fans want to see Trick get the better of him. And, yes, I cheated. With four pay-per-views/premium live events this weekend, I jumped at the chance to watch the majority of this show early (and I hope that’s possible next week for the holiday weekend show!). I saw a rough version Smackdown, so there might be some differences in what airs tonight. Credit to Cagematch.net for the match times for this episode.

Cole and Graves checked in from their broadcast table. Cole said Joe Tessitore was doing Zuffa Boxing this weekend, and Wade Barrett would be calling the NXT show…

Highlights aired of Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin attacking Charlotte Flair before her match last week. They also showed Liv Morgan beating Charlotte to advance to the Queen of the Ring finals…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Alexa Bliss and asked about Charlotte. Bliss said Charlotte was feeling the physical and emotional pain. Bliss said she would get revenge on Jade Cargill and her minions for what they did to Flair, “even if it means teaming up with you.”

Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton entered the picture while Redmond exited. Stratton said she doesn’t care about getting revenge for Flair; she cares about beating Jade in her match at Night of Champions. Stratton said once she beats Jade, then Bliss and Flair could do whatever they want as long as they leave her out of it. “I plan to,” Bliss said.

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Stratton as she made her entrance for the opening match before a commercial break… [C]

Cole plugged SummerSlam tickets… Alexa Bliss made her entrance, followed by B-Fab and Michin…

1. Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin. Bliss jumped off the apron and hit a rough tornado DDT on Michin on the floor. B-Fab hit Bliss with a spin kick and ran her into the ring post. [C]

Stratton performed an Alabama Slam on B-Fab and then covered her for a two count. Stratton followed up with a handspring into the ropes, followed by a Stunner for another two count. Stratton went up top and performed a Swanton Bomb and had the pin, but Michin broke up.

Bliss pulled Michin to the floor, but Michin tossed Bliss into the timekeeper’s area. In the ring, Stratton hoisted up B-Fab on her shoulders and then kicked Michin. Stratton executed a rough rolling senton.

Jade Cargill showed up at ringside when Stratton went to the ropes for her finisher. Jade tripped Stratton on the ropes. B-Fab performed a facebuster-type move and got the three count.

B-Fab and Michin defeated Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss in 7:41.

Graves referred to B-Fab and Michin as “baddies” while narrating the match highlights. The heels approached Stratton, who was down in the corner, while Bliss was still out of the picture.

Chelsea Green came out with a kendo stick and hit B-Fab with it on the floor. Green dropped the kendo stick once she entered the ring. Michin charged Green, who moved, and then Michin crashed into the corner and rolled out of the ring. Jade charged, and then Green ducked, and Jade tumbled over the top rope.

Stratton was all smiles over Green saving her. Bliss returned to the ring and posed with Stratton and Green…

Powell’s POV: There were a couple of rough moments during the match. From a storytelling standpoint, Green’s character finally seemed to score points with Stratton.

The broadcast team hyped the season three premiere of WWE Unreal for Tuesday, July 21…

Backstage, Solo Sikoa spoke with Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. Solo asked Tama if he saw what happened with Jimmy Uso on Monday. Solo said Roman Reigns wasn’t going to like that.

Tama said they saw, and that’s the problem. Tama said Solo’s obsession with Roman is tearing their group apart. Tama also recalled telling Solo to stay backstage when they challenged for the WWE Tag Team Titles last week.

Talla said they got word from the elders. “Me and Tama, we out,” Talla said. Solo told them they couldn’t leave. “We just did,” Tama said before he and Talla walked away. Solo yelled that they couldn’t leave because he brought them in, and no one could leave him… [C]

Powell’s POV: Solo’s part of the latest Bloodline segment has been the least interesting, but that was an interesting development. It will be interesting to see what this means for Solo, as well as Tama and Talla. By the way, I like that they are giving Talla some lines. He delivers them well, and his character comes off like his own man, as opposed to being a mindless mute who follows the lead of his mouthpiece.

Jade Cargill stormed through the backstage area calling for Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis. Once she found him, she demanded a match against Chelsea Green, which Aldis agreed to…

Nathan Frazer was shown in the entrance aisle talking with tag team partner Axiom. They hugged, and then Frazer headed to the ring alone for his match. Rey Fenix’s entrance followed…

2. Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. Fenix performed a double jump into a top rope crossbody block for a two count. Fenix dropkicked Frazer to the floor. Fenix went up top and performed a crossbody block onto Frazler at ringside. Fenix sent Frazer back inside the ring. Frazer caught Fenix with an enzuigiri that knocked him off the apron. Frazer performed a flip dive onto Fenix. [C]

Frazer caught Fenix on the top rope. Fenix shoved Frazer off the ropes, but Frazer raced back up and superplexed him. Frazer set up for the Final Cut, but Fenix caught him in an inside cradle for a near fall. Both wrestlers stood up and threw simultaneous kicks that left them down temporarily.

Frazer drilled Fenix with a knee strike, but Frazer came right back with a kick to the head. Fenix went for a springboard move, but Frazer followed and executed a variation of the Spanish Fly. Frazer followed up with a neckbreaker for a near fall.

Moments later, Fenix stuffed a Frazer suicide dive and placed him back inside the ring. Frazer performed the Mexican Muscle Buster and scored the pin.

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer in 9:40 to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

After the match, Fenix pulled Frazer to his feet and hugged him. Cole said they deserved the standing ovation that they were getting from the fans…

Powell’s POV: I’m not crazy about WWE including AAA titles on television, but this was a hot match that had the live crowd fully engaged.

Backstage, Byron Saxton asked WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth what was next after beating The MFT last week. AAA Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar showed up and called for a title vs. title match. Truth spoke about how everyone in the Judgment Day could have titles. Erik asked if Truth realized he wasn’t in Judgment Day anymore. “How dare you?” Truth asked. Priest covered Truth’s ears and said he and Truth are good with the title vs. title match…

A car arrived backstage. LA Knight exited the car. Jackie Redmond was there waiting and asked him what he was doing on Smackdown. Knight questioned how she knew he would be there and said it was a little weird. Knight said he was heading to the ring to get some answers… [C]

Cole hyped WWE Night of Champions with the two-hour countdown show before the start of the main card at 12CT/1ET…

LA Knight made his entrance. Once in the ring, he held out the microphone while the fans chanted his name. Knight recalled beating Jimmy Uso on Monday’s Raw. He said he felt Jimmy got what he deserved, but he got some unexpected help and then called that helper to the ring.

Solo Sikoa made his entrance dressed in a red suit. The fans sang, “Oh, Solo Sikoa” as he stood in the ring. Knight said he had to be honest that it was a little catchy. The fans laughed. Knight said ten out of ten times, it was to attack or distract him, or the two of them fighting in the ring. Knight said he was having a hard time wrapping his head around what happened on Monday.

Solo cut him off and said he wasn’t looking for a fight. Solo said everyone in his family has left him. Knight said he understands that it had to hurt. “But at the same time, my heart doesn’t pump purple piss for you losing your family.”

Knight mistakenly referred to the MFT as NFTs, and quickly said they were just as worthless. Funny. Knight said that just leaves Solo wide open to return to The Bloodline. Solo shook his head no. An “OTC” chant broke out. Knight said everyone was wondering why Solo did what he did on Monday.

“You want to know why?” Solo yelled. “It’s because I hate that damn family,” Solo yelled. “That’s why. I hate the Bloodline. I hate that I was a part of the group. I hate Jacob [Fatu]. I hate the Usos. I hate ‘The OTC’ Roman Reigns.”

Solo said the one thing he and Knight have in common is that they both hate the Bloodline. Knight said Solo should hate Reigns for everything he’s done to him. Solo said Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Jacob Fatu should also hate Reigns for what he’s done to them. Knight asked what happened with them?

Knight said Reigns had actually done more to the Usos and Fatu than Solo, but they went right back into the fold. Knight said Jey went from being “Main Event” Jey Uso to being “Baggage Handler” Jey Uso. Knight asked Solo why he should believe that Solo won’t rejoin the group. Knight asked why it was different.

Solo said it was different because he has no family and has nothing to lose. Solo said the enemy of my enemy can be my friend. Solo said they could work together to take out The Bloodline. Knight questioned the idea of them being friends. He said he’d been through it all before with the Usos.

Knight said he hates The Bloodline and is outnumbered, and the numbers have always worked against him. He conceded that he probably needed help, but he lives and dies doing things his way because it’s the only way he’s ever known. “Thanks but no thanks,” Knight said before dropping the mic and leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: A strong segment. Knight’s character is rightfully cautious, but Solo gave a solid explanation for why it’s different with him. I’m enjoying his story. Plus, Knight’s popularity continues to grow.

Byron Saxton interviewed Sammy Zayn in a backstage area and brought up his work as the referee in the Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther match from last week. Zayn cut him off and said he’d heard it all. Zayn said there was only one person who understood. The camera cut to a comatose Johnny Gargano lying on a production crate while Candice LeRae stood by.

Saxton said Zayn has had previous WWE Championship opportunities, but this time feels a little different. Zayn admitted that he’d been an emotional wreck lately. He said it all started when he had a chance to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, but he lost. He said that because he stayed good and true to himself, the universe was giving him a chance to redeem himself. Zayn stopped and pondered what he said. “Oh my gosh, Zayn said. “I have to redeem myself. I’m going to become the WWE Champion,” Zayn said…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella made their entrance for Paige’s singles match… [C]

Jacy Jayne made her entrance with Fatal Influence faction mates Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid…

3. Paige (w/Brie Bella) vs. Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid). Reid distracted Paige long enough for Jayne to drop her with a kick, which led to a two count during the opening seconds of the match. A “this is your house” chant broke out while Paige went on the offensive.

Jayne took a powder at ringside and huddled with her crew. Paige performed a cannonball dive that took out Henley and Reid while Jayne ran away. Jayne caught Paige with a PK from the apron. [C]

Late in the match, Jayne caught Paige in a backslide and used the ropes for leverage, but Brie pushed her legs off. Brie dropped Henley with a punch, but Reid ran Brie into the ring post. Reid went to the apron and was punched by Paige, who was rolled up for a two count. Paige returned the favor by rolling up Jayne for the win…

Paige beat Jacy Jayne in 6:18.

Powell’s POV: I’m not the least bit surprised that Paige won in England, but I wish she had beaten someone other than Jayne. Despite the loss, I think Jacy is a terrific candidate to win Money in the Bank.

Danhausen was shown in his lab trying to get The Miz and Kit Wilson back to normal after electrocuting them on prior shows. Matt Cardona showed up and thanked Danhausen for helping the Knicks win the NBA Finals. Cardona said he’d been feeling strange since he got shocked in Danhausen’s lab. He said his fist was twitching and he had an urge to move back to Long Island.

Danhausen noticed that The Miz and Kit Wilson had exited the lab, so he went to find them. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto showed up. Berto asked where “Freakhausen” went. Cardona said he just left. Angel said Danhausen had to pay their money back. Cardona told them to go find him. After Angel and Berto left the room. Cardona looked at the covered body and was going to peek under the sheet, but Danhausen called out and stopped him… [C]

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga were wheeling their luggage through the backstage area. Finn Balor showed up and said it was good to see them making their own decisions. Balor said it reminds him of the Tama that he used to run with. Tama said they ran together, but that was a long time ago. “You know, Shinsuke is from my past too,” Tama said before he and Talla left…

Danhausen made his entrance with electrocuted Miz and Kit Wilson, who each had gray streaks in their hair. Cole referred to them as Frankenstein and the Bride of Frankenstein. Cole said they looked like extras from The Walking Dead.

Cole said Smackdown will move to two hours next week (REJOICE!!!). Danhausen got Miz and Wilson to enter the ring. Danhausen got a mic and said, “Hello, Londonhausen. It is I, Danhausen, very nice, very evil.” Danhausen welcomed everyone to Danhausen TV and “the legion of Danhausen.”

Danhausen asked Miz how he felt about Danhausen replacing him on his own TV show. “Awesome,” Zombie Miz said. Danhausen told the crowd to give it up for hometown boy Wilson. Danhausen asked Wilson how he felt about Los Garza destroying his experiment. “Toxic, toxic, toxic,” Zombie Wilson said.

“Los Garza” Angel and Berto came out and attacked Miz and Wilson, and then cleared them from the ring. They turned toward Danhausen, who begged off before putting his fists up. Matt Cardona ran out to defend Danhausen.

Nick Aldis walked out and said he didn’t know what this was, but it needed to end, so he booked them in a tag team match… [C]

4. Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto. The Miz and Kit Wilson wandered around the ringside area. Cardona hit a Broski Boot and set up for the Rough Ryder, but he was cut off.

Angel grabbed a chair at ringside. Miz stood in front of Angel, who wound up to hit him with the chair, but Wilson grabbed it while standing in the timekeeper’s area. Cole assumed that Wilson was acting on instinct alone. Ryder hit Angel with a Rough Ryder and came up holding his left hip.

Danhausen rolled up Berto for a two count. Berto dropped Danhausen with a kick. Berto climbed to the top rope. Danhausen sat up and cursed Berto while sitting on the mat. Pyro shot off from the ring post, causing Berto to fall into the ring. Danhausen performed a reverse DDT and covered Berto for the win…

Danhausen and Matt Cardona defeated “Los Garza” Angel and Berto in 4:46.

Powell’s POV: I may stick my finger in a light socket in hopes that I’ll be zombified enough to enjoy this nonsense as much as the live crowd did. I get a kick out of Danhausen, but I’m not a fan of electrocuted wrestlers acting like zombies. That said, the fans had fun with it, which is more important than what one old curmudgeon thinks.

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Gunther and asked him for his reaction to Sami Zayn saying the WWE Championship match at Night of Champions was his shot at redemption. Gunther said he deserves redemption after being screwed out of the title twice. Saxton brought up Gunther’s win/loss record against Cody. Gunther got upset and said he was screwed twice. Gunther said it would be different at Night of Champions, and he’d tell Cody how later tonight…

Chelsea Green was shown walking backstage. Green looked nervous heading into her match against Jade Cargill. Cole said there was no turning back now… [C]

Zuffa Boxing’s Aaron McKenna was shown in the crowd, while Graves said McKenna will headline Zuffa 10 in Dublin on August 8. Cole hyped Zuffa Boxing 9 for The Theater at Madison Square Garden on July 26. Cole also hyped Liv Morgan attending and being available for photos with fans who have VIP packages…

The broadcast team hyped Night of Champions and noted that the King and Queen of the Ring finals will be featured during the first hour of the show, which will be simulcast on ESPN…

Chelsea Green made her entrance. Jade Cargill followed without her sidekicks…

5. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green. Green slapped Jade and looked nervous, but then saluted. Jade threw Green to the mat and clotheslined her. Green ended up on the apron. Jade charged, but Green held the top rope, causing Jade to go over the top rope and land on her feet. Green went for a crossbody block off the apron, but Jade caught her and executed a fallaway slam. [C]

Jade chokeslammed Green and covered her for a two count. Green avoided a charging Jade, who went through the ropes and hit the ring post casing. Green rolled up Jade for a two count. Green avoided Jade again in a clunky spot that saw Jade slowly crash into the corner. Green followed up with some weak punches that the announcers clearly weren’t impressed by.

Green went to the ropes and saluted the fans, who responded with loud cheers before she missile dropkicked Jade and then covered her for a two count. Jade stuffed Green’s Unprettier attempt. Jade caught Green with a pump kick and then hit Jaded for the win.

Jade Cargill beat Chelsea Green in 3:54.

Afterward, Jade threw punches at Green. Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss came out, causing Jade to go to the floor. B-Fab and Michin attacked Stratton and Bliss. Jade returned to the ring and hit Jaded on Stratton. Jade told Stratton that it was a preview for Saturday…

Powell’s POV: They were really off with that late spot that saw Green move at the last second while Jade stutter-stepped into the corner, and I’m not sure what was up with Jade’s light punches. Obviously, the point of the match was to showcase Jade heading into her Women’s U.S. Championship match with Stratton. Graves didn’t just slip earlier. He referred to B-Fab and Michin as “The Baddies” a couple of times during this segment, so it looks like WWE will go with the name AEW used for Jade’s past sidekicks.

Byron Saxton attempted to interview Solo Sikoa in a backstage area. Saxton said it felt like Solo was truly all alone. Royce Keys entered the picture, causing Saxton to exit. “You know Jacob is coming for you, right?” Keys asked. Solo wondered if Keys was going to help him “like how I helped you.” Keys slapped his back and wished him luck before walking away. Solo said he didn’t need help…

Cole hyped a look at the Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker feud… [C] Cole set up the Rollins vs. Breakker video package… The broadcast team ran through the Night of Champions lineup…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Yachty spoke initially and said they were looking past Ricky Saints, but now they are looking right at him. Trick said he’s tired of pretending like he and Saints are on the same level. Trick said he’s bigger, hits harder, is smarter, works harder, is smoother, and is prettier than Saints. Trick said Night of Champions would be Night of Trick Williams…

Giulia made her entrance to a modest reaction… [C] Coming out of the break, Kiana James made her entrance to a quiet crowd response…

6. Giula vs. Kiana James. Giulia caught James with a headbutt that sent James to the floor. James avoided Giulia jumping off the apron and then hoisted her up and dropped her headfirst onto the ring steps. [C]

Giulia missile dropkicked James. They did the “yay/boo” mid-ring strikes with the fans backing Giulia, who got the better of the exchange. Giula ran the ropes and was drilled with a superkick. James went for a standing moonsault that Giulia avoided.

Moments later, Giulia went up top, but James cut her off and slammed her to the mat. James hit a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Giulia rolled up James for a two count. James stuffed the Arrivederci knee strike and executed a powerbomb that resulted in a two count.

James set up Giulia for a move on the middle rope, but Giulia countered with a sunset bomb. Giula hit the Arrivederci Knee and followed up with a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

Giulia defeated Kiana James in 9:43.

Blake Monroe attacked Giula as the referee was holding up her hand. Monroe put the boots to Giulia and performed a Gotch-style piledriver. The fans applauded Monroe…

Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage while Cole said he would appear after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The crowd was quiet, yet respectful, early on. They got into the match a bit more as it went on, but neither wrestler was all that over. The fans showed more enthusiasm for Monroe’s debut.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Sami Zayn made his entrance with a microphone. He thanked his ride or die London fans. Zayn entered the ring and said he needed to face Cody man-to-man and even as a friend.

Zayn said he regretted how some things went down last week when he was the referee of the WWE Championship match. Zayn said he was provoked, but he’s the last good guy in WWE, so he regrets the fast count on Gunther, hitting the second referee, and mistakenly knocking out Cody with the title belt. Cody asked if it was a mistake. Zayn said it was.

Cody said enough. He said Zayn isn’t a victim. Cody said Zayn is exhausting. Cody said he couldn’t believe Zayn was best friends with Kevin Owens. Cody said Owens would have come out, said what he meant, and stabbed him in the front. Cody added that at least Owens had been WWE Champion.

“I’m going to say this once, and only once, you keep Kevin Owens’ name out of your damn mouth,” Zayn said. He added that he’s the only reason that Cody is still the champion rather than Gunther.

Gunther made his entrance. He asked what all the drama was about. He asked if they were friends or not friends, and then said he didn’t care. Gunther said Zayn was right in saying that he’d be WWE Champion if it wasn’t for him, and Cody knows it.

Gunther said he would leave Night of Champions as the WWE Champion. Gunther said Zayn caused a lot of damage as a referee, but he’s a non-factor to him as a wrestler. Gunther said Zayn has never been WWE Champion and never will be. Gunther told Cody to enjoy his last night as the golden boy. Gunther said he would win the WWE Championship and then face the King of the Ring winner.

Jey Uso made his entrance via the stage. Once in the ring, he wanted to run it back, but Gunther said not on his time. Jey said he would punch his ticket to SummerSlam when he becomes King of the Ring. Jey gave warning shots to Cody and Zayn.

Jey said he almost wants it to be Gunther. Jey said he wouldn’t give him a warning shot because he’d do him just like he did at WrestleMania by tapping him out like a little bitch. Gunther punched Jey. Cody went after Gunther, but Zayn pulled him off. Gunther kicked Zayn, who fell out of the ring. Jey kicked Gunther, and then Cody hit Gunther with an uppercut from the mat. Cody and Jey double superkicked Gunther out of the ring. Cody and Jey were left alone in the ring.

Oba Femi made his entrance while the fans chanted his name. Once Oba was on the apron, Jey superkicked a distracted Cody, who rolled out of the ring. Jey and Oba locked eyes. Gunther returned to the ring and put Jey down with a short-arm clothesline. Gunther glared at Oba, who was still on the apron.

Zayn returned to the ring and hit Gunther with the WWE Championship. Zayn looked at the belt and then up at Oba. Cody returned and took out Zayn with CrossRhodes. Cody reached down to pick up his title belt, but Oba entered the ring and stood over him. Cody slowly picked up the title belt and stood up. Cody looked at Oba and then raised the title belt. Cody’s entrance music played while Cole questioned who would be King and who would be WWE Champion. He told viewers to find out at Night of Champions…

Powell’s POV: A strong closing segment that did a great job of setting the table for the WWE Championship and King of the Ring final for Night of Champions. I like the way they teased the various scenarios that could play out depending on which wrestlers win those matches. They saved the best for last, as this was the best segment of the night. My weekly same-night audio review of Smackdown will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) shortly. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.