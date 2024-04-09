WWE touts record breaking WrestleMania XL

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout the success of WrestleMania XL.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WrestleMania XL became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history.

Highlights include:

GATE: WrestleMania XL broke the previous record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights. The event drew fans from all 50 states and 64 countries worldwide.

WrestleMania XL broke the previous record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field over two nights. The event drew fans from all 50 states and 64 countries worldwide. VIEWERSHIP: WrestleMania XL viewership was up 41 percent across both nights versus last year’s record-setting audience.

WrestleMania XL viewership was up 41 percent across both nights versus last year’s record-setting audience. MERCHANDISE: In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 20 percent versus the previous record set at WrestleMania 39.

In partnership with Fanatics, merchandise sales were up more than 20 percent versus the previous record set at WrestleMania 39. SPONSORSHIP: WrestleMania XL featured the first-ever ring mat sponsorship with PRIME Hydration.

WrestleMania XL featured the first-ever ring mat sponsorship with PRIME Hydration. FAN EVENT: WWE World at WrestleMania, in partnership with Fanatics Events, is now the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in company history.

WWE World at WrestleMania, in partnership with Fanatics Events, is now the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in company history. SOCIAL: WrestleMania XL became the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all-time, with over 660 million views consumed over the two days. WWE’s YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day in channel history on WrestleMania XL Sunday with more than 67 million views in 24 hours.

WrestleMania XL became the most socially viewed WrestleMania of all-time, with over 660 million views consumed over the two days. WWE’s YouTube channel saw its most-viewed day in channel history on WrestleMania XL Sunday with more than 67 million views in 24 hours. SMACKDOWN: Friday Night SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in SmackDown history.

Friday Night SmackDown at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in SmackDown history. RAW: Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in Raw history.

Monday Night Raw at Wells Fargo Center drew the largest gate in Raw history. NXT: Stand & Deliver was the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center.

The record-breaking event was highlighted by the highly anticipated in-ring return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ triumphant victory over Roman Reigns.