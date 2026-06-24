Powell’s NXT Hit List: Lola Vice’s best mic work, a confusing final segment, thoughts on the final push for the Great American Bash matches

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Lola Vice and Kendal Grey contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship match at the Great American Bash: The segment wasn’t flashy, but I enjoyed the no-nonsense approach. It was a good call to record this rather than hold it in front of the live crowd. The wrestlers were able to play off of one another without having to play to the crowd or worry about the fans interrupting with chants. Grey was good, but Vice carried the segment with confident and believable comments. Hopefully, we’ll see more of this version of Vice.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo: A nice tag team match. There were some impressive spots, and the energy that Walker and Ledger brought helped make up for how cold BirthRight feels as a faction. Why is Matt Matthews still hanging around?

Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox meet face-to-face: A soft Hit for a segment that left me with mixed feelings. Shugars has been a cool character, but Lennox called him fake before reframing him as neurotic and insecure. Rather than push back on those comments, Shugars reacted in a way that suggests there was truth in them. We’ll see where it goes, but it feels odd for a babyface not to dispute being called fake. Ultimately, this landed in the Hit section because the wrestlers made the talk-heavy segment work and seemed to hold the live crowd’s interest.

Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance: A soft Hit for a solid match, but mostly for Vance and Izzi Dame finally moving on from Spears. Why do I have a bad feeling Spears will revert to the “10” gimmick?

NXT Misses

The final push for Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash: The flash paper in the contract folder looked good, but it was all downhill from there. Robert Stone’s announcement that the title match was still on came off poorly, as it sounded like only a couple of fans cheered. Things got confusing when Mason Rooks and Jackson Drake came out and made their pitches to replace D’Angelo in the match for reasons that I still don’t understand. Stone gave the big buildup by telling Naraku that his opponent was never Rooks or Drake. “It was always him,” Stone said enthusiastically, which was followed by only a few fans applauding as D’Angelo walked out with his face heavily bandaged.

Aaron Rourke vs. Tristan Angels for the Evolve Championship: Where to begin? The lame sash, the silly Shiloh Hill laugh track, or the bad spot of Angels reaching down and having to wait for the person under the ring to grab his hand? Rourke looked good, but this match should have been more about showcasing him than extending the goofball feud between Angels and Hill.

Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper: Prosper’s flashy offense got over with the live crowd, and he made Carver’s offense look devastating. Everything pointed to Prosper looking good in defeat, and even then, it felt like Carver was giving up too much offense. I like Prosper’s work and would be fine with him beating Carver when the time is right, but this wasn’t it. Carver carries himself like a badass and comes off like a star whenever he gets mic time, but the booking has not firmly established him as a major player in the ring. So not only did the loss hurt Carver, but Prosper didn’t gain all that much from beating him.

Arianna Grace vs. Izzi Dame for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship: No, this Miss isn’t because I dislike Speed matches and think it’s idiotic that a brand with too many titles added two worthless championships. Okay, so all of that is still the case, but I also wasn’t a fan of the contrived finish with Shawn Spears oddly wanting a high-five from Dame, which led to Grace stealing the pin.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)