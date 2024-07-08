Undertaker one-man show added to SummerSlam Saturday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce Undertaker’s “1 deadMAN SHOW” for Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland at The Agora Theater.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take center stage at The Agora in Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 3 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.axs.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET at https://www.axs.com/events/619247/undertaker-tickets. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio and Australia, among others, since debuting in 2022.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. The event streams live on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: The Agora Theater is 4.5 miles away from Cleveland Browns Stadium. Google Maps lists the drive time from the theater to the stadium as nine minutes. One can only assume that it will take a little more time on the day of the show due to SummerSlam traffic, but it seems like it’s set up so that fans can attend both events.