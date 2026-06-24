Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Joey Janela vs. Marcus Mathers, Vary Morales vs. Blake Christian vs. Parker Li for the 1FW Breakout Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Title Match Network presents “Ladies Night Out 16” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel on April 16, 2026 (free on YouTube)

Title Match Network has released several more matches from this women’s show that occurred during WrestleMania week. Unfortunately, they opted for a lineup that featured 17 matches; thus, they are all really, really short. The lighting is really good. (It appears at least half of the matches are now available in single video files.) Veda Scott provided commentary.

Fallyn Grey vs. Rachel Ley vs. Corinne Joy vs. Sofia Sivan. Grey has since been renamed as Veronica Haven in WWE Evolve. Sivan wrestled at the ROH taping on Monday, and I have both Ley and Joy on my ‘ones to watch’ list. All four brawled at the bell. Corinne hit a Mafia Kick and landed in the splits, then she hit a snap suplex. She hit a suplex into the turnbuckles. She leapt off the stage next to the ring and onto her three opponents on the floor.

In the ring, Grey hit a stunner. Ley hit a swinging dropkick into Corinne’s chest. Grey hit “The Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) on Joy in the corner at 4:00. Grey hit an X-Factor on Ley. Sivan hit some clotheslines. She nailed a brainbuster on Grey for a nearfall, but Joy made the save. Ley hit a Lungblower. She nailed a moonsault on Joy for a nearfall. Grey hit a swinging faceplant to pin Ley, as Sivan was a second too late to break it up. A lot of great young talent there, and I think the average age of those four is about 21.

Fallyn Grey defeated Rachel Ley, Corinne Joy, and Sofia Sivan at 5:45.

“The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie vs. Kingsley and Frankie B. Luck had her ID Title belt. Kingsley and Frankie attacked from behind, and we’re underway! They hit a team suplex on Luck. They each held one of Shazza’s arms and kicked her, too. Frankie set up for a piledriver, but instead she leapt forward and slammed Shazza. Kingsley choked Shazza in the ropes. Shazza hit a huracanrana, and she was finally able to tag in Laynie.

Laynie hit an enzuigiri at 4:00 and kipped to her feet and hit forearm strikes on both opponents. Shazza hit a faceplant on Kingsley. Laynie dropped Frankie over Shazza’s knees, and Shazza got a nearfall. Shazza hit a Saito Suplex on Kingsley, then the Splits Stunner on Frankie B. Laynie hit a running neckbreaker on Frankie, and Shazza scored the pin. Fast-paced. Shazza and Laynie have developed some good team offense.

“The Collab” Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie defeated Kingsley and Frankie B at 5:35.

“J-Rod” Jessica Roden vs. Notorious Mimi. Mimi, of course, is back to using her Sloane Jacobs name in WWE Evolve. It is worth reiterating the size and raw power advantage “American Gladiator” J-Rod has over Mimi. She easily tossed Mimi to the mat and flexed. Mimi tried a top-rope crossbody block, but J-Rod caught her and hit a fallaway slam at 2:00. She stomped on Mimi, and she hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall.

J-Rod dropped her snake-eyes and hit a pump kick for a nearfall at 3:30. She put Mimi in a Torture Rack, but Mimi escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. J-Rod hopped up and hit a hard clothesline. Mimi repeatedly rammed J-Rod’s head into a turnbuckle, and she hit some overhand chops, then a Helluva Kick. Mimi hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. J-Rod hit a release German Suplex and a spear for the pin! Good for the time given.

“J-Rod” Jessica Roden defeated Notorious Mimi at 6:30.

Monica Monroe vs. Alexis Littlefoot. Monroe is the ROW women’s champion in Texas. I just saw Littlefoot get destroyed by the 6’5″ Stori Denali in a review I typed a day ago. They locked up, and it appears Alexis is taller. Monroe did a double backflip. Alexis dropped her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Alexis hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:00, and she applied a rear-naked choke and laid back on the mat. Monica hit a powerslam and a moonsault for the pin! Satisfying… but all the matches from that event were short.

Monica Monroe defeated Alexis Littlefoot at 4:30.

Midwest All-Star Wrestling “Women’s Invitational Tournament 3” in Bloomington, Minnesota, at the Bloomington Event Center on May 22, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I attended this tournament last year. Unfortunately, a lot of the top names were late scratches, so I opted not to attend. WWE ID talent Anya Rune (formerly Airica Demia) has posted two of her tournament matches on her YouTube channel. This is a well-lit room, and the crowd was maybe 300.

Anya Rune vs. Britany Kay in a first-round tournament match. I haven’t seen Kay before; she’s a Black woman (her face reminds me of Athena) in a full-body white outfit, with blue hair. After some jawing, they locked up at 1:00. The commentators talked about Rune getting her WWE ID deal. Kay kept her grounded early on. Rune got a jackknife cover for a nearfall at 3:00. Kay planted her foot in Rune’s throat, then hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall.

Kay choked her in the ropes and kept Anye grounded. She hit a running splash to the mat for a nearfall at 5:30. Kay hit a running buttdrop on Rune as she was trapped in the ropes to get a nearfall. Anya finally hit a diving European Uppercut to Kay’s back. They got up, and Rune hit a series of forearm strikes and another European Uppercut in the corner, then an Eat D’Feat at 8:30. She hit one more running forearm for a nearfall. Kay hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall. Rune hit her Bop punch for the pin. Good action.

Anya Rune defeated Britany Kay at 9:56 to advance.

1FW “Episode 38” from Atlanta, Georgia (released June 17 on Triller+, (likely taped somewhere between May 28 and May 30, 2026)

* I checked out some other matches from this taping on my last indy roundup. Lighting is good. This is QT Marshall’s promotion, and I like what they’re doing here.

Vary Morales vs. Blake Christian vs. Parker Li for the 1FW Breakout Title. Parker is doing a male stripper gimmick, wearing suspenders and a bowtie, and he gyrated his way to the ring. Morales has had numerous AEW/ROH matches, and I’ve noted he’s a cross between Juventud Guerrera and Axl Rose. Blake relaxed in the ropes in the corner, a commentator said Blake “has one of the more punchable faces in pro wrestling.” Vary and Blake traded quick reversals. Blake hit a baseball slide kick to the floor. In the ring, Vary hit a huracanrana on Li and a backbreaker over his knee on Christian. Blake hit a chop block to the back of Vary’s knee. Li stomped on Vary and gyrated, then he choked Vary in the ropes. Blake and Li took turns working over Morales. [C]

The two heels were still working over Vary as we returned from the break. Li hit an inverted suplex, dropping Vary stomach-first for a nearfall at 3:00, but Blake broke it up. Blake hit a springboard clothesline on Vary for a nearfall. Christian got up and shoved Li. Vary hit a double missile dropkick, and everyone was down at 4:30. Vary hit a modified Pedigree on Blake. He hit a flip dive to the floor on Li. In the ring, Vary hit a tornado DDT on Blake for a nearfall. Li hit a Lungblower to Vary’s chest for a nearfall at 6:00. Blake tied Li in a Tree of Woe, and he hit a 619 and a top-rope double stomp to the chest.

Blake hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and they were all down again. They got up and traded punches. Vary hit a Claymore Kick on Blake. Li and Morales fought on the ropes in the corner, but Blake hit a powerbomb to flip them both to the mat at 8:30. Blake looked like he was setting up for a One-Winged Angel, but Vary escaped. Li hit a tornado DDT on Blake. Vary hit a top-rope crossbody block on Li. Blake hit a stunner on Li, then a Lethal Injection on Vary. Li tossed Blake to the floor and danced. That second of stupidity allowed Vary to roll up Li for the pin! That was really fun.

Vary Morales defeated Parker Li and Blake Christian to retain the 1FW Breakout Title at 9:45.

Labor of Love “Cannonballooza” in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, at the Sellersville VFW on June 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This was a fundraiser for Jeff “Cannonball,” who has early-onset ALS and is confined to a wheelchair. It was only a couple of years ago that he was competing for MLW in a handful of matches. This VFW looks like an auditorium, with a stage on the opposite side of the hard camera. The crowd was maybe 100. Sellersville is north of Philadelphia, halfway to Allentown. I’ll note that of the 11 wrestlers in the first two matches, just one has an entry on cagematch.net — they all looked fairly green. I picked two matches late in the show to watch. I was amused as I heard one commentator have to tell the other he learned what “VFW stands for,” as neither knew.

Matt Mako vs. Conor Claxton for the Labor of Love Citywide Title. Mako is a former MMA fighter who has competed in multiple “Bloodsport” events, often facing WWE talent. I think I’ve seen indy veteran Claxton once before. Claxton, wearing Young Lion-style black trunks, hit a powerbomb move at 1:30. They got up and traded overhand chops, and Mako hit some spin kicks. Mako hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Claxton hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 5:00. Mako locked in the cross-armbreaker out of nowhere, and Claxton frantically tapped out. Fine match for the time given; the winner was never in doubt.

Matt Mako defeated Conor Claxton to retain the Labor of Love Citywide Title at 5:56.

Joey Janela vs. Marcus Mathers. Yeah, this is the reason I tuned in. Mathers wore his blue Phillies-inspired gear. Janela wore a lime green cap and tinted yellow sunglasses that made him look like a hillbilly trucker. They locked up, and then WWE ID prospect Mathers applied an ankle lock. Some quick reversals and a standoff at 1:30. Joey shook his hand but kicked Marcus in the gut. Joey hit a flying European Uppercut at 3:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops.

Janela slammed Marcus face-first into the middle turnbuckle, and he took control. The commentators encouraged viewers to donate to the Cannonball fund. Joey kept Marcus grounded, and the crowd chanted “Cannonball!” Joey hit a Yes Kick at 7:00, and he applied a crossface on the mat. Mathers hit a DDT, and they were both down at 9:00. Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner, a Blue Thunder Bomb, and a moonsault for a nearfall. Janela hit a bulldog powerslam for a nearfall at 10:30.

Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block. Janela hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 12:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. These guys are killing it in front of 100 or so people! They got up and traded more loud chops, then switched to forearm strikes. Mathers hit a Mafia Kick. Janela hit a running stunner. Mathers hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Janela hit a second-rope tornado DDT, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Mathers hit a second-rope superplex, but Janela hit a half-nelson suplex. Mathers hit his fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall at 18:00; I thought that was it. We got a “Both these guys!” chant. They traded rollups. Joey hit a German Suplex, then a running knee for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Mathers hit a Tombstone Piledriver onto a thin mat! Mathers tossed him back in but only got a nearfall at 20:00! Mathers went for a moonsault but Joey got his knees up! Janela hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a leaping piledriver, but Marcus kicked out at one!

Janela re-applied a crossface on the mat, but Marcus reached the ropes. They traded more rollups, then loud slaps to the face. Janela went for a superkick, but Marcus caught the leg and hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. Marcus hit a Tombstone Piledriver and a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! AWESOME. “What a matchup!” a commentator exclaimed, adding it was a “match of the year.”

Marcus Mathers defeated Joey Janela at 22:29.

* Janela got on the mic and noted he went from matches Friday in Cincinnati (vs. Hook) and Saturday in Indianapolis (vs. Priscilla Kelly), but there was no way he was missing this show. Now that the match is over, I looked up their prior matches. They’ve now shared the ring 14 times (including three ClusterF Rumbles) and are now 2-2 in singles matches.

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Tides of Change” in Evansville, Indiana, at the National Guard Armory on June 6, 2026 (IWTV)

Again, Evansville is on the Kentucky border and part of the greater Louisville metro area. They run shows in a gymnasium. The lighting was good, and the crowd was maybe 300.

Tim Bosby vs. Mikey Midas for the HCW Title. Bosby also had a match on Monday’s Ring of Honor taping, and he’s also on my list of “Ones to watch.” My first time seeing Midas, who is thinner with short, dark hair. Bosby rolled to the floor at the bell and was booed. Midas got impatient and hit a top-rope dive onto Bosby on the floor. They fought on the floor, and Midas hit some chops. In the ring, Midas hit a huracanrana, then a running kick to the side of the head at 2:30. He went for a plancha, but Bosby caught him and slammed him on the ring apron.

In the ring, Bosby tossed him across the ring. Bosby went for a release F5, but Midas hit a huracanrana at 5:30, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Midas went to the top rope, but Bosby pulled the ref down onto himself as a shield. Midas hit a 619, then a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a hard clothesline. He pulled down the straps on his amateur singlet and hit a release F5 faceplant for the clean pin. The crowd booed that.

Tim Bosby defeated Mikey Midas to retain the HCW Title at 8:00.

Premier Wrestling Federation “Wrestlebowl 2K26” in Newport, North Carolina, at Carolina Wrestling Academy on June 21, 2026 (IWTV)

This is their large pole barn training center along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline. I like their shows, but they usually draw 100 or fewer fans, and that just kills me because they have a good product. It was 1999 all over again as Steve Corino fought CW Anderson in the main event, and no, I’m not kidding. I watched the co-main event instead.

“The High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill (w/Papa Diego) and Bojack vs. “Daddy Day Care” Ricky Hendrix and Ryan Galeone for the PWF Tag Team Titles. Over the past six months or so, Bojack has been increasingly cheating, often while Diego remains oblivious. Diego is now aware of the cheating and isn’t happy about it. But Papa Diego seems perfectly fine with what Bojack is doing. Eventually, this team is going to implode — is tonight that night? (Yes, I’m invested in this one.) Galeone is tall and bald; he’s quite comparable to Doc Gallows in size and build. The commentators said Diego and Bojack have not seen each other since last month when they retained. (Point being, they haven’t had time to smooth things over.)

I’ll note that Diego has been competing in MLW and training in Mexico, so he hasn’t been as active on the U.S. indy scene. Galeone and Bojack jawed at each other, and Ryan tried a shoulder block, but the 350+ pound Bojack didn’t budge. Bojack hit a Pounce at 2:30 to send Galeone flying! He hit splashes in the corner. Diego and Ricky got in, and they traded faster reversals. Hill hit an arm drag. They traded rollups. They both went for dropkicks and had a standoff at 4:30. Diego hit a top-rope missile dropkick.

Diego hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall on Ricky at 6:00. The commentators noted that the Machines are working well together. Diego laid in some hard chops. (These guys are already sweating; it appears to be really warm in there.) Bojack hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Diego hit two suplexes, but Ricky hit a Falcon Arrow at 9:30, and they were both down. Galeone got the hot tag, hit some clotheslines, and tossed Diego onto Bojack. Ricky dove through the ropes onto Bojack at 12:00.

In the ring, Galeone hit a Mafia Kick that dropped Diego, and we got a “New champs!” chant. Galeone tossed Diego to the floor, as Hill slammed onto Bojack! The champs were down on the floor. Ricky grabbed Diego and rolled him into the ring. Ricky hit a running knee for a nearfall at 13:30. Ricky hit a Lungblower to Diego’s back. Bojack got back in the ring and hit a DVD on Ricky! Diego nailed a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Bojack hit a German Suplex on Ricky.

Diego hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 16:30, but Galeone made the save. Ricky pushed Bojack into Diego! He hit a Lungblower on Bojack! Bojack pushed the ref into the middle of the ring, and Ricky accidentally hit the ref! Bojack nailed a discus elbow on Ricky at 18:00. Papa Diego was now upset at Bojack. Bojack grabbed the belt, but Diego confronted him and told him they don’t need to cheat to win. Galeone hit his springboard somersault onto Bojack! Ricky stood on Galeone’s shoulders and hit a flying Lungblower to Diego’s chest and scored the pin! NEW champions! HFSMachines 450-day reign as champs has ended!

“Daddy Day Care” Ricky Hendrix and Ryan Galeone defeated “The High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack to win the PWF Tag Team Titles at 19:14.

* The building got super quiet. Papa Diego was livid. He got in the ring and yelled at Bojack. He yelled at them to “fix it.” Diego and Bojack hugged. Their music played Papa Diego joined in on the hug. However, Bojack nailed a short-arm clothesline. (Only our two commentators were shocked by this!) Bojack put Diego across his shoulders and hit an “Omega Driver” faceplant! “That is your best friend! What are you doing?” a commentator asked. Papa Diego got back in the ring and yelled at Bojack and shoved him, so Bojack shoved him back. Bojack picked up Diego and hit a package piledriver! “You piece of shit!” a commentator shouted at Bojack. “That is your best friend. That is your brother in the ring!” Bojack left the ring, thought the better of it, and got back in. He hit a clothesline on Papa Diego! He might be 55 to 60 years old! Bojack left to a chorus of boos. Wow. Perfectly done to pay off a storyline that goes back to the end of last year.

Final Thoughts: If you have IWTV, you must go watch Marcus Mathers vs. Joey Janela. Those two had a stellar bout, and I don’t use the word “stellar” lightly. Two guys who are just on the same page and both having great runs right now. And they went out there and had that dazzling match in front of 100 or so fans. Seriously, go watch it. The PWF tag title match was absolutely great. They played it right. Fans all knew that eventually, Bojack was going to turn on Diego, but it was still perfectly done. The commentators had to play it that way, even though it has been obvious to all of us fans for months we were headed in that direction. Blake’s three-way earns third; Vary Morales never wins in AEW or ROH matches, but he’s clearly a really good hand.

Most of my indy favorites are in action across these ten matches. Several WWE ID prospects were featured, along with Diego Hill, Corinne Joy, Tim Bosby. And Blake Christian is one of the best wrestlers going today, whether he wins his AEW TV matches or not.