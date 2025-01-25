What's happening...

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s NBC/Peacock special

January 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center.

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship

-Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Title

-Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

-Shawn Michaels hosts the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their ladder match for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

Powell’s POV: Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will be the broadcast team, and Jesse Ventura will return. Join me for my live review as the two-hour show is simulcast on NBC and Peacock at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available as the latest Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

