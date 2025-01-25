What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s Homecoming edition

January 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. ROH TV Champion Komander in a champion vs. champion match

-AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May and Toni Storm meet face-to-face

-Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb in a four-way for a shot at the TBS Championship

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-“Undisputed Kingdom” Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker

-Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

-Powerhouse Hobbs will be waiting for Big Bill in the parking lot

Powell’s POV: The winner of the four-way will challenge Mercedes Money for the TBS Title on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Collision will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. I will be covering WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, so check out Don Murphy’s review of Collision after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

