AEW Double Or Nothing Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

May 29, 2022

AEW Double Or Nothing Poll: Grade the overall show

A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

AEW Double Or Nothing Poll: Vote for the best match

Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship
Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women's Championship
Jurassic Express vs. Hobbs and Starks vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for the AEW Tag Titles
Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship
Wardlow vs. MJF
Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe in the men's Owen Hart Tournament Final
Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the women's Owen Hart Tournament Final
The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy
Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Moxley, Danielson, Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz in Arena Anarchy
Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews
Darby Allin vs. Kyle O'Reilly
Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
