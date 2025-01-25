Freelance Pro Wrestling “No Ring Time For The Week” results (1/24): Vetter’s review of Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Danhausen for the Freelance Championship, Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Freelance Pro Wrestling “No Ring Time For The Week”

Streamed live on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 24, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois at Logan Square Auditorium

This aired live on IWTV. This venue is used by a lot of indy promotions — House of Glory ran a show here last week. I love this ballroom; it has a high ceiling and a crowd of 250 makes it feel packed. Dave Prazak and K-Mel provided commentary.

Notably absent from the announced lineup was Kylie Rae.

* A new program for 2025 was announced — anyone who wins three scrambles over the course of the year will receive a Red Star Medallion.

1. Isaias Velazquez vs. Trent Wrigley vs. Eyecandy Elliott vs. Trevor Outlaw (w/Frank the Clown) vs. Angel Escalara vs. Alfredo Albiter in a scramble. I might have seen Wrigley, Escalara and Albiter once or twice; they are the newer guys in this one. Lots of flips and fast-paced action early on. Alfredo is a bit heavy, and he hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on everyone at 4:30. Wrigley, a surfer dude, hit a top-rope trust-fall (Coffin Drop) onto everyone on the floor. Albiter and Velazquez had a ‘food fight’ in the ring and it’s a bit of a mess with tortilla pieces. Alibiter hit a uranage. Escalara, wearing a shiny red-and-black singlet, hit a second-rope moonsault. Frank distracted the ref, allowing Outlaw to hit a low blow punt kick on Wrigley, then a Pedigree for the tainted pin. Solid opener.

Trevor Outlaw defeated Isaias Velazquez, Trent Wrigley, Eyecandy Elliott, Angel Escalara, and Alfredo Albiter in a scramble at 8:04.

2. Darin Corbin (w/RJ Sowa, CJ Martin) vs. Regan Lydale in an intergender match. Massive boos for Corbin. He gave out T-shirts to his myrmidons that reads they are “Conduits Of Corbin’s Knowledge.” The fans quickly realized that it means they are “COCKs” and chanted that out, which made Darin livid (pretending he hadn’t realized what the shorthand name would be.) Regan is tall and thin; she might be his height. He easily backed her into the corner, went to back off and shouted “sportsmanship!” but then he slapped her! She rammed his head into turnbuckles. She hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 1:30. Corbin took control; he beat on her while shouting at the crowd. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30.

Corbin yanked her to the mat by her hair and got booed. Martin choked her in the ropes. The crowd chanted “COCKs!” again. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 5:00. He tossed her to the floor near Sowa. However, Sowa helped her back into the ring and didn’t hit her! Corbin was livid! Regan hit some clotheslines and a bodyslam. She hit a Pounce for a nearfall at 8:00. She went to the corner, but Martin grabbed her foot. It allowed Corbin to hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Sowa swung a weapon but accidentally hit Darin in the head! She immediately hit the Peacemaker (Mark Henry’s World’s Strongest Slam) and pinned him! Entertaining.

Regan Lydale defeated Darin Corbin at 9:36.

3. Shazza McKenzie vs. Laynie Luck. These two are certainly familiar foes. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Shazza hit some armdrags and a missile dropkick at 2:00. Laynie hit a faceplant and took control. Shazza hit a headscissors out of the corner. Laynie hit a snap suplex and kipped up at 4:00, and got booed. She stomped on Shazza and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Shazza hit a dive through the ropes at 6:30. In the ring, Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Eyecandy Elliott came to ringside and tried to distract the ref to help Laynie, who he’s teamed with in recent months. However, Shazza hit her Splits Stunner and scored the pin! Good action. Laynie was clearly unhappy with Elliott!! Uh-oh…

Shazza McKenzie defeated Laynie Luck at 8:39.

4. Koda Hernandez vs. Sabin Gauge for the Freelance Legacy Title. These two are long-time teammates; Koda is bigger and thicker and I’m a fan, and he’s the babyface now. Sabin slapped him, so Koda tackled him and hit some punches. Sabin hit some punches, posed, and got booed. Koda got up and hit some LOUD chops, and they exchanged fists. Koda hit an Exploder Suplex, and he went for the Three Amigos rolling suplexes at 2:00, but Gauge escaped on the third one. They went to the floor and traded more punches. Gauge hit a DDT on the entrance stage. They got back into the ring, with Sabin in charge. He now went for the Three Amigos and was booed. Sabin hit a doublestomp on the chest and a sliding dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30.

Sabin hit a slingshot stunner. Koda hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down. They traded punches while on their knees, then while standing. Koda now was able to hit the Three Amigos and an Angel’s Wings for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a DDT onto the ring apron. Sabin hit a dive through the ropes; there is not a lot of room there! In the ring, Koda nailed a Gory Bomb for a nearfall, and we got a “Freelance Wrestling!” chant. Koda set up for a second-rope Razor’s Edge, but Sabin turned it into a Frankensteiner! Nice! Sabin hit a Hidden Blade to the jaw for a nearfall at 10:30. Sabin got a chair, but Ref Dan Perch confiscated it! Sabin pulled out handcuffs, but Koda grabbed them, handcuffed Sabin, rolled him up, and scored the pin. I liked this a lot.

Koda Hernandez defeated Sabin Gauge to retain the Freelance Legacy Title at 11:58.

* Intermission was about 18 minutes. I watched a bit of Smackdown! while waiting.

5. Devon Monroe vs. Blair Onyx. Onyx was in all-black tonight with long fingernails, looking like Edward Scissorhands. Flamboyant Devon got massive pops. Blair worked over Devon’s leg in the ropes, and she hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30. She hit a suplex. Devon hit a clothesline. The commentators kept talking about what good friends they are. She bridged up, looking spooky and creepy. She set up for Sister Abigail faceplant, but Devon escaped, and Devon hit a springboard faceplant for the pin. Decent popcorn match.

Devon Monroe defeated Blair Onyx at 7:38.

6. Shane Mercer vs. Kody Lane. This should be really good. Mercer had quite a showing at the GCW Hammerstein Ballroom show, displaying his strength as he tossed Brooke Havok about six rows deep! Mercer attacked from behind as Kody got onto the ring apron, knocking Lane to the floor. Mercer immediately hit a snap suplex on the floor, with Kody’s legs hitting the guardrail. They got in the ring and the ref officially called for the bell at 1:10. Mercer hit a tremendous pop-up fallaway slam. K-Mel said Shane has “stupid strength.” Prazak noted there was no sign of heel manager James Russo tonight. Shane whipped Mercer into the corner and Lane sold it like he’s been crippled.

Shane hit a Gorilla Press to the mat at 3:30. They traded chops, and Shane locked in a half-crab, and he turned it into a Texas Cloverleaf. He hit a T-Bone suplex, with Lane rolling to the floor, and the ref began to count him out, but Kody got back in at 6:00. They fought more on the floor. Kody hit a slingshot senton to the floor! That seemed unnecessarily dangerous and got a “holy shit!” chant. They both got back in at the nine-count, and they traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then chops while on their feet. Kody hit a Lionsault Press on a standing Mercer, then a one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Mercer hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Kody hit a standing powerbomb. Mercer pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Kody to fall and be crotched in the corner. Shane immediately hit Moonsault & Battery (fallaway moonsault slam) for the pin. That was really good.

Shane Mercer defeated Kody Lane at 11:23/official time of about 10:13.

7. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Best Bros.” Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki. It has been at least a year since I’ve seen the Best Bros, and they got a huge pop. Great to see them back in the U.S.! (You may recall that Baliyan would accompany Emi Sakura to ringside on many AEW shows; he did have a Dark match once in a loss to Michael Nakazawa.) A quick check of Cagematch.net records show they were competing in Japan as recently as Jan. 13! Akki and August opened. BandM hit some quick team moves on Akki. Mei got in at 2:00 and did the rolling cradle, making August dizzy, and getting a nearfall. Baliyan lifted her in the “Dirty Dancing” pose which always gets a pop. Bang hit a moonsault onto Akki’s left arm, and the Chicago duo worked over Akki in their corner.

BandM did a double Muta Lock at 4:30, but Akki reached the ropes, but they kept Baliyan in their corner. Akki nailed a backbreaker over his knee at 6:30, and he finally tagged in Mei, who hit a doublestomp on Bang’s back. Bang grabbed her by the hair! So she did it back! She bit his wrist! She did an Old School tight-rope walk, waved at the fans, and did an armdrag to the mat. She hit an airplane spin on Davey that POPPED the crowd at 8:30. Akki picked her up and dropped her to the floor on BandM. Baliyan hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall and we got a “Freelance Wrestling!” chant. They did a fun rollup spot with all four involved. All four traded blows. She hit a top-rope doublestomp on August’s back. Bang hit a handspring-back-elbow on Akki at 11:30.

BandM hit their team top-rope doublestomps on Akki for a nearfall, but Mei made the save. She began hitting blows to each opponent’s chest, but they no-sold it. Mei and Davey each got on their teammates’ shoulders so they could ‘chicken-fight.’ Bang went for Spears Tower but it was blocked. Mei hit a moonsault, with Akki making the cover for a nearfall. Akki hit the Dolphin Press, slamming her onto Bang for a nearfall at 14:00. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Akki! Bang hit the 450 Splash and pinned Akki. That was fabulous. I am so hit-or-miss on comedy matches, but I just love the brand of humor that Akki/Mei do. “I’d pay to see that a second time,” K-Mel said. The crowd chanted “Please come back!”

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki at 14:45.

* Freelance will be back here on Feb. 22. There will be an afternoon show that day with students as well, with the main show at night.

8. Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Danhausen for the Freelance Championship. Gonzalez just won (stole?) the title last month from Kylie Rae by cashing in a Red Star Medallion after she had already been through a grueling match. He’s a bit chunky and having him as your champ is like having Honkytonk Man as your IC champ — it feels like anyone, anywhere, could and should beat him. (I admittedly am not a fan.) Danhausen set up for a curse but Alfonso ‘blocked’ it; yeah this is going to be all comedy, too. Danhausen hit a shoulder tackle at 3:30 and celebrated. He hit a running crossbody block, and Gonzalez rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside. Gonzalez called for music to be played at 6:30, and he danced. (To me, this is always the Pee Wee Herman song; I don’t know what it’s actually called. Okay, Google says it’s called “Tequila.”)

In the ring, Gonzalez hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall, and he grounded Danhausen. Danhausen hit some clotheslines and a Northern Lights Suplex, then a bulldog at 11:30, but he was selling a lower back injury. He hit a German Suplex and got his jar of teeth, but Gonzalez blocked Danhausen from using them. Danhausen finally cursed Gonzalez! HE poured the teeth down his throat, kicked them out, and got a nearfall at 14:30. Danhausen hit the Go-To-Sleephausen knee-strike! However, Gonzalez got an inside cradle for the pin.

Alfonso Gonzalez defeated Danhausen to retain the Freelance Title at 15:42.

Final Thoughts: One of the reasons I quit doing star ratings is because it is so subjective. Because on this night, Bang and Matthews vs. Best Bros was the best thing I saw. I smiled a LOT while watching the shenanigans, and the crowd was totally into it. And yes, it had some great action, too. Kody-Lane was a great fight and it takes second. Koda-Sabin was really good for third; that’s a good top trio on this night. Laynie-Shazza was good while it lasted; their familiarity with each other really showed.

I don’t like comedy in the main event. I just don’t. Another similar example — I think CPA is hilarious and he’s a great undercard act. But I see him in a headline spot and it just doesn’t work for me. So, even though Gonzalez is the champion, I would have put Mercer-Lane last. Again, I watched this live, and it will likely be posted on IWTV this weekend.