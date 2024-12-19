AEW Worlds End lineup: The card for the final pay-per-view event of 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 28 in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Gold League winner vs. Blue League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner vs. Gold League runner-up in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW International Championship

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Powell’s POV: No new Worlds End matches were announced on Dynamite. The only development was Adam Cole announcing that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will be at ringside for his match with MJF. Join me for my live review of AEW Worlds End as the show airs on pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).