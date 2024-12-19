Limitless Wrestling “Limitless Rumble” results (12/14): Vetter’s review of the Limitless Rumble, Dezmond Cole vs. Calvin Tankman for the Limitless Wrestling Title, Kylie Rae vs. B3cca

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Limitless Wrestling “Limitless Rumble”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

December 14, 2024 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

This show was released on IWTV on Wednesday. The venue is their typical venue and they once again drew a strong crowd of 350-450. The lighting is good. Johnny Torres and Troy Nelson provided commentary.

1. Aiden Aggro (w/J-Heru) vs. Conan Lycan vs. Zak Patterson vs. Anthony Greene in a four-way. Zak is Canadian; I just saw compete in a match in France in early November, and he is muscular. Greene must have just returned from another NOAH tour. Lycan is a powerhouse, too; I’m used to seeing him in the Chicago area. All four immediately brawled to the floor. Greene and Aggro fought on one side of the floor while the bigger guys squared off. Greene hit a dive over the top rope onto his opponents at 2:00. Zak hit a gorilla press on someone to the floor. He traded forearm strikes with Conan in the ring, and Lycan hit a Death Valley Driver, a standing moonsault, and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall! Greene hit a running neckbreaker. Aiden hit a superkick at 5:00. Aggro hit a DDT on Lycan for a nearfall. Lycan hit a flying forearm on Zak. Greene hit an impressive springboard twisting crossbody block at 7:30.

Zak hit a German Suplex on Lycan! Zak hit a German Suplex on two guys! He got a nearfall. Greene again went for a springboard crossbody block but Zak caught him. Greene was still able to turn it into a Canadian Destroyer at 9:30. Conan hit a flip dive over the top rope and landed on his feet! A commentator said all four will be in the Rumble later. In the ring, Greene hit a heel hook kick. Lycan hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Greene for a believable nearfall. Aggro hit a low blow mule kick on Lycan, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall, but Zak broke it up, and Zak slammed Aggro, then Zak hit an F5 for a nearfall. Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier on Zak, but Greene got pulled to the floor. It allowed Lycan to nail a top-rope 450 Splash on Zak for the pin. Seriously, you don’t see guys that big, with that type of muscle mass, hitting a 450 Splash like that. Really good opener.

Conan Lycan defeated Zak Patterson, Anthony Greene, and Aiden Aggro in a four-way at 13:05.

(No stipulations on that match? If all four are in the Rumble, the guy who won should get No. 30 and the guy who got pinned should get No. 1, right?)

2. Gabby Forza and Ashley Vox vs. Delmi Exo and Paris Van Dale. Vox and Exo are real-life sisters, and Delmi turned on Vox here last month. Muscular Gabby has a big strength advantage. The heels attacked from behind before the bell. Gabby and Delmi shoved each other; Delmi couldn’t budge her on a shoulder tackle attempt. They traded chops. Gabby hit a delayed vertical suplex. The heels began working over Gabby in their corner. Paris hit a splits onto Gabby’s chest and got a nearfall at 4:00. Vox finally entered for the first time at 6:00 and she hit some clotheslines on her sister, and she was fired up. She hit some European Uppercuts, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, but PVD made the save. Paris hit a spike DDT on Vox.

Exo hit a shotgun dropkick on Forza. Forza hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Exo at 8:00. Vox and Paris each hit sunset flip bombs off the corner, and all four were down at 9:30. They all traded punches while on their knees, then while standing. Gabby hit a spear on Paris! Vox immediately tied Paris in an armbar hold, and Paris tapped out. Delmi COULD have gotten in the ring to break up the armbar, but she backed away. Delmi and Vox glared at each other. Ashley got on the mic and berated her little sister, and she challenged her to a singles match on Jan. 18th.

Gabby Forza and Ashley Vox defeated Delmi Exo and Paris Van Dale at 10:34.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Exo. Delmi wondered why she is perceived as the villain. When Sam started to explain, Delmi cut her off. Funny.

* Due to injury, Aaron Rourke is off the show. He was slated to be in the Rumble. Maggie Lee came to the ring and she has her left arm in a sling! She was annoyed that she didn’t get condolences about not being able to compete in the next match.

3. B3cca vs. Kylie Rae. These two are roughly the same size, and B3cca is replacing Maggie Lee in this one. An intense lockup and B3cca twisted Kylie’s left arm, and they traded standing switches. B3cca applied an ankle lock at 2:30; Kylie escaped and rolled to the floor. In the ring, B3cca hit a snap suplex and a senton for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, then back into the ring, with Kylie now in charge. Kylie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. B3cca hit a top-rope crossbody block. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and she applied a Boston Crab, but Kylie escaped at 8:00. B3cca hit a running kick in the corner for a nearfall. Kylie hit a Russian Leg Sweep and applied a Crippler Crossface, then she hit a superkick for a nearfall at 9:30. B3cca hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a TKO stunner for the pin! Good match.

B3cca defeated Kylie Rae at 10:38.

4. Dezmond Cole vs. Calvin Tankman for the Limitless Wrestling Title. Needless to say, Calvin has a HUGE size advantage in this one. They tied up at the bell. Tankman blocked a huracanrana. Cole leapt of the top rope, but Tankman caught him. Cole leapt over the top rope at 2:00, but Calvin again caught him, and this time Tankman powerbombed him onto the ring apron! Calvin dragged him in the ring, hit some chops, and made an arrogant one-footed cover at 4:00. Tankman hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a clothesline, for a nearfall at 7:00. The crowd was loud and behind Dezmond. Cole fired up and hit some forearm strikes, but Tankman dropped him with just one blow.

Dezmond hit a jumping knee to the chin and a spin kick to the head, then a stunner and a Koppo Kick at 9:00. This time, he nailed the flip dive to the floor that dropped Tankman. In the ring, Dezmond nailed a frogsplash, going more than half-way across the ring, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Cole trapped Calvin’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face three times! He got a nearfall at 11:30. Tankman nailed a pop-up spinning backfist an a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Cole hit another enzuigiri. He went for a Lionsault Press, but Calvin caught him, so Dezmond turned it into a tornado DDT at 14:00. Cole nailed the Swanton Bomb and scored the pin! Really good match.

Dezmond Cole defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the Limitless Wrestling Title at 14:43.

* Sam Leterna interviewed Tankman backstage, and he’s disappointed in himself. He felt disrespected because Cole danced on his way to the ring and wasn’t taking him seriously. But, Tankman said Dezmond proved why he’s the champion and the future of the Northeast scene.

* Leterna then interviewed B3cca, who said there are a lot of new faces here.

5. Limitless Rumble. The winner becomes No. 1 contender to Cole’s Limitless Wrestling Title. We have men and women competing in this match. Rip Byson drew No. 1. Dean Furnacola was No. 2; I don’t know him but he plays the smarmy professor character in a suit and he berated the crowd before the match began. Powerhouse Zak Patterson was No. 3. Seabass Finn was No 4. Covey Christ was No. 5 at 4:30; he looks like a Jesus figure and I’m fairly sure I haven’t seen him before. No one has been tossed. Rudy Lockheart was No. 6 and it’s his debut. He has blond hair and looks like a 1980s Von Erich. (I always say Rumbles are a great way to introduce new wrestlers, as I didn’t know three of these first six.)

Ashley Vox was No. 7. Byson picked her up and used her as a battering ram. Delmi Exo was No. 8 at 7:30. Vox dove through the ropes onto her! They fought at ringside. They got in the ring and Vox was tossed by Exo, but then Finn tossed Exo. The women kept brawling at ringside and to the back. Diego Alvarez was No. 9; another new guy to me. The commentators said he has wrestled at their dojo. (I want to point out we have on-screen graphics, which is really nice with so many new guys.) Tyree Taylor was No. 10 at 10:30. He squished Lockheart in the corner, then kicked him to the floor. J-Heru was No. 11. The Dean was tossed. Channing Thomas was No. 12 at 14:00. We have eight in the ring.

Santa Claus was No. 13 and he got a big pop! This guy is way too thin, though! Channing kicked Santa in the gut, hit a piledriver, and eliminated him in seconds. LOUD BOOS! The crowd chanted “Naughty list!” FUNNY. Conan Lycan was No. 14 and he immediately hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Channing. Patterson tossed Covey Christ and someone else. Milo Mirra was No. 15; I think I’ve seen him before; he has Drew McIntyre’s face and haircut. He used a pogo stick to launch himself into the ring. Love, Doug was No. 16 at 19:30. Lycan and Patterson brawled, and Zak fell to the floor to be eliminated. Tony Atlas was No. 17 and he got a huge pop! The crowd chanted “USA!”

Atlas beat up J-Heru; he still has some size to him. Sidney Bakabella came out of the back and said Atlas is barred from the ring for the remainder of 2024! A Maine officials declared Atlas is suspended for the rest of the year. Bakabella was No. 18! He got in the ring and punched Atlas; Atlas clotheslined him and flipped Bakabella to the floor. Atlas then exited through the ropes after again being ordered to leave. (Great way to use a legend like that.) Brett Ryan Gosselin was No. 19 at 25:30 and he speared Channing! (Strange to see BRG as a babyface here.) He eliminated Diego. Aiden Aggro was No. 20. Commentator Troy Nelson was No. 21! He got up and left the announce booth! He hit a low blow and got a “holy shit!” chant. Sam Leterna quickly filled in on commentary. Aggro tossed Nelson.

Bald veteran Alexander Lee was No. 22; our ring announcer thought this was 21 so he’s off. There are a LOT of guys in the ring. Jada Stone was No. 23 at 31:00. She hit a headscissors takedown on Aggro, then a stunner on Milo. Jariel Rivera was No. 24 (again, the ring announcer is off on his number of entrants.) Lee was tossed; that was quick. The commentators pointed out that entry No. 1 Byson was still in. B3cca was No. 25. She hit a low blow punt kick on Channing. Maybe a dozen or more competitors are still in. Gabby Forza was No. 26 (the announcer corrected himself now and acknowledged she is 26th.) Milo was eliminated. Armani Kayos was No. 27 at 36:00. He put Jada in a Torture Rack and dropped to his knees.

Bulk Bronson was No. 28. (I guarantee everyone here knows he’s married to Gabby.) He hit several guys and gave her a quick kiss, then she slammed Bulk onto an opponent. Sam Leterna wondered what happens if they are the final two. Ring veteran Brian Black was No. 29. BRG was tossed by Byson. Channing tossed Love Doug. The rotund Ace Romero was No. 30 at 40:30 and he got a big pop and he hit a Pounce on Black, then tossed him. I’m guessing we have 10 in the ring and a few on the floor, too. OH I see Bakabella is lurking at ringside, too. Ace tossed Kayos. The women all worked together but they couldn’t lift Ace Romero. B3cca and Jada hit stereo superkicks on him!

B3cca tossed Jada at 43:30. I’m seeing six men and two women left, and Leterna just verified that. Bronson took J-Heru to “Titty City,” but Aggro immediately tossed Bronson. B3cca and Gabby continued to fight, and Gabby tossed her, so she’s the last woman left; the three babyfaces conferred in one corner as the three heels talked, too, then all six brawled! (This has been laid out nicely.) Bakabella ran over and saved Channing from being tossed! He landed on Sidney’s back on the floor and got back in, as his feet hadn’t touched the floor. (They did this exact same spot two weeks ago in Dreamwave in Illinois.)

Aggro tossed Gabby and was loudly booed. Ace hit a powerbomb, which led to J-Heru falling off the apron to the floor, so we’re down to four. Aggro hit a dropkick on Romero’s knee that sent him from the apron to the floor at 50:30. Aggro and Channing attacked Byson (who again, entered at No. 1). Aggro saved Channing from being eliminated! Byson clotheslined Aggro over the top rope to the floor. Byson and Channing are the final two and they traded punches. Byson did a top-rope moonsault (he twisted awkwardly and barely grazed Channing.) Channing hit a clothesline, launching off the corner, and sent Byson to the floor! Channing has won his second Royal Rumble in a three-week span, after winning the Dreamwave Rumble.

Channing Thomas won the 30-person Rumble at 56:16.

* Dezmond Cole came out of the back and stared at Channing.

* Backstage, Leterna interviewed Ashley Vox. She again said she “basically raised” Delmi, and she vowed that tonight “was a little taste of what is next.” She challenged her to a “last sister standing” match.

* Leterna interviewed BRG, who was upset. He said he had a good year overall, but not at Limitless.

* Seabass Finn was interviewed outside. I didn’t see him get tossed! Leterna said Channing tossed him. Finn was upbeat because he’s been on a roll of late, even though he didn’t win the Rumble.

* Backstage, Leterna interviewed Brian Black. Brian said he was representing his friend, Dirty Dango, tonight. He was angry at Ace Romero for getting in his business.

* Yet another backstage interview, as Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella celebrated the win. J-Heru and Aggro were with them, too. Channing told Sam Leterna that Dezmond stole his title, and he’s getting it back on Jan. 18.

* Dezmond Cole was interviewed. He said Aaron Rourke was missed tonight. He said he knew Channing was going to weasel his way back into the title picture.

Final Thoughts: A really well laid-out Royal Rumble. We had several new guys early on, with a lot of legit contenders left at the end. Getting a legend like Tony Atlas in the match worked for me, too. This was a much better Rumble than the Dreamwave Wrestling show two weeks ago (again, also won by Channing.)

The four-way opener was really good action. Conan is so muscular and every time I see him, I’m blown away when he hits a move like a Shooting Star Press. I really liked Dezmond-Tankman, too. Tankman is pretty Teflon at this point — a loss doesn’t hurt him one bit, and it really helps Dezmond getting that win. I want to point out that Blitzkrieg Pro held an afternoon show in Connecticut, so that really split the available talent in the Northeast, so I think they did a pretty good job in compiling that roster for the Rumble.