WWE Smackdown rating: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens meet before SNME

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.53 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.494 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.44 rating. The Saturday Night’s Main event numbers should be available on Tuesday. One year earlier, the December 15, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.240 million viewers and a 0.55 rating for the return of Roman Reigns.