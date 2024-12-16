AEW Rampage rating: Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 279,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 177,000 viewership count from the previous episode that aired on a Saturday afternoon.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.04 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the December 15, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 308,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating.