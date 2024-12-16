AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Holiday Bash edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin in a Continental Classic gold league match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-MJF appears

Dynamite will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena.