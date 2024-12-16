What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s on the road edition

December 16, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi vs. Axiom

-Zaria and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Powell’s POV: Yes, Axiom is doing double duty, just as Frazer did at Deadline. Tuesday’s show will be live from Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Join us for a live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. Same night audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

