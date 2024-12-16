WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, William Perry, Jessie Whitney, Jigsaw, Elix Skipper, Eric Young, Rene Dupree, Johnny Jeter, Brodie Lee, Frank Gotch, Don Jardine, Al Costello

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show features a pair of title matches. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Boston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, D.C., Saturday’s AEW Collision New York, and Sunday’s AEW Dynamite taping in New York. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE celebrity Hall of Famer William Perry is 62 today.

-Jessie Whitney (a/k/a Jessie Ward) of Tough Enough II is 45 today. She went on to work as a producer in Impact Wrestling and is married to Tommaso Ciampa.

-Jigsaw (Edward McGuckin) is 41 today.

-The late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) was born on December 16, 1979. He died on December 26, 2020.

-The late Frank Gotch died of uremia poisoning at age 40 on December 16, 1917.

-The late Don “The Spoiler” Jardine died of complications from a heart attack and leukemia at age 66 on December 16, 2006.

-Elix Skipper turned 57 on Sunday.

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Johnny Jeter turned 43 on Saturday.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.